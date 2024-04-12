GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Andhra Pradesh Assembly Election 2024: full schedule

The voting for the 16th Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly will occur in a single phase on May 13, and the counting of votes is scheduled for June 4, 2024

April 12, 2024 05:20 pm | Updated 05:42 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
The voting for Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections will occur in a single phase on May 13 and the counting of votes is scheduled for June 4, 2024. File.

The voting for Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections will occur in a single phase on May 13 and the counting of votes is scheduled for June 4, 2024. File. | Photo Credit: Ritu Raj Konwar

The Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections are set to take place on May 13, 2024, along with Lok Sabha polls on the same day, as announced by the Election Commission of India. The Andhra Pradesh Assembly has 175 seats, out of which 29 seats are reserved for the Scheduled Castes (SCs) and seven for the Scheduled Tribes (STs). 

The voting for the 16th Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly will occur in a single phase on May 13, and the counting of votes is scheduled for June 4, 2024.

Also read | General Election 2024: full schedule

While the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) is contesting the elections alone, the TDP decided to join hands with the NDA. Of the 175 seats, the TDP is contesting 144 constituencies, leaving the rest to the BJP and JSP. 

Last date for nominations: April 25

Date of poll: May 13

Date of counting: June 4, 2024

In the 2019 assembly elections, the YSRCP emerged victorious, securing 151 seats, while the TDP managed to secure only 22 seats. A party needs a majority of 88 seats to form a government in Andhra Pradesh.

The 175 Assembly seats together represent a population close to 4.80 crore.

A.P. elections | Politically influential castes get a lion’s share in unreserved seats

Along with Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha and Sikkim assembly election will also be held simultaneously.

