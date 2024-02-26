Nadda sets off vans to solicit suggestions for BJP manifesto for LS polls

February 26, 2024 05:19 pm | Updated 06:00 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Bharatiya Janata Party president J.P. Nadda flagged off ‘Viksit Bharat, Modi ki Guarantee’ video vans at the BJP’s national headquarters in New Delhi, which will be travelling across the country seeking suggestions for the BJP’s manifesto for the Lok Sabha election.

The BJP’s has done this before previous elections as well and it is part of its electoral playbook.

In his address to party workers, Mr. Nadda said that the vans will gather suggestions from the people for the party’s ‘sankalp patra’ (manifesto) asserting that by doing so, the BJP was “ensuring citizens participation in the democratic process”.

“These vans will also highlight the work done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his vision for making India a developed country,” he added.

He said work for the preparation of the party’s manifesto for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls is in progress. Mr. Nadda said these vans will travel through every Lok Sabha constituency and that the party expects to receive nearly one crore suggestions by March 15 for incorporating them into its promises to the people.

The ‘sankalp patra’ will help the country take a big leap to become developed by 2047, he said. The highlight of BJP’s 2019 manifesto had been the promise to provide tap water connections to every household, and led to the formation of the Jal Shakti Ministry at the Centre.

The BJP has expressed confidence for retaining power under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership for a third straight term and has set a target of winning 370 seats in the elections, expected in April-May, to the 543-member Lok Sabha.