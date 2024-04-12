How to check for your name in the voter list 

April 12, 2024 11:33 am | Updated 11:53 am IST

The first phase of voting for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections is set to begin from April 19. The polling will take place in 7 phases and will witness many first time voters exercising their right to universal adult franchise. In order to be eligible for voting in the upcoming elections citizens should have achieved the age of 18 as of 1 April 2024.

First time voters should check the electoral rolls to ensure their names are listed as an eligible voter in their constituency. This can be done by visiting the elections commission website. Citizens can look up their names using their Voter ID number, which the EC calls the “EPIC”, or Elector’s Photo Identification Card. Additionally, mobile numbers, personal details such as name, date of birth and relative’s information from the constituency can be used for search for names in the electoral roll.

How to search for name in voter list To check for your name on the voter list - Visit the election commission website Click on the elector menu available on the home page Scroll down to look for the option to “Search your name in the electoral roll”. If you have access to your EPIC no or Voter ID number, use that to search for your name in the list. If you do not have access to your EPIC now you can use the options to search using your phone number to check or details. To use search by details you will need date of birth, district, assembly, and a relative’s information. If you are searching for a name in the electoral roll using details other than EPIC no, do make sure to note it down for future reference. The EPIC number can also be used to search for your polling station, and other relevant information like the details of the local polling officer.

Additionally, citizens can download a digital version of their Voter ID, using the EPIC number.

How to download Voter ID using EPIC no Click on Download Voter ID (EPIC) tab under the Electors section in the election commission’s website. In the opened web page login using your mobile number and password. If you are a first time voter, you will have to go through the registration process first. Once logged in you will need to verify your mobile number using an OTP. Once done you can download your Voter ID card which can be used as proof of identification when requested at your polling station. However, a Voter ID is not the only proof of identification that can be used to cast your vote.

Once you have verified that your name is on the electoral, you can cast your vote using any one of the following means of identification -

MNREGA job card

Bank or postal office passbook with photographs

Health insurance smart card issued under Ministry of Labour

Driving Licence

Aadhaar card

PAN card

Smart Card issued by RGI

Passport, and

official identity card issued to MPs, MLAs, MLCs.