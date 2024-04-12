Lok Sabha election LIVE updates | April 12, 2024

April 12, 2024 12:33 am | Updated 12:34 am IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to hit the campaign trail in Udhampur on April 12 as a star campaigner for Union Minister Jitendra Singh, prompting the authorities to activate multi-tier security setup, including ban on flying of drones.

Click here to know the full schedule of the polls

The filing of nominations for the third phase of the 2024 general elections will begin on April 12, the Election Commission said.

For updates from April 11, click here to read

The scheduled roadshow of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in support of the BJP candidate for the Lok Sabha polls in Agra on April 12 has been postponed.

Click here to read other Lokniti-CSDS pre-poll survey stories

Here are today’s live updates: