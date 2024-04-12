GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu
Live

Lok Sabha election LIVE updates | April 12, 2024

Here are the updates from Lok Sabha election on April 12.

April 12, 2024 12:33 am | Updated 12:34 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Gathering during a public meeting addressed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Unseen) for the Lok Sabha elections, on Thursday.

Gathering during a public meeting addressed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Unseen) for the Lok Sabha elections, on Thursday. | Photo Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to hit the campaign trail in Udhampur on April 12 as a star campaigner for Union Minister Jitendra Singh, prompting the authorities to activate multi-tier security setup, including ban on flying of drones.

Click here to know the full schedule of the polls

The filing of nominations for the third phase of the 2024 general elections will begin on April 12, the Election Commission said.

For updates from April 11, click here to read

The scheduled roadshow of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in support of the BJP candidate for the Lok Sabha polls in Agra on April 12 has been postponed.

Click here to read other Lokniti-CSDS pre-poll survey stories

Here are today’s live updates:

  • April 12, 2024 00:34
    Agnipath scheme, Ankita Bhandari case may dent BJP’s electoral prospects in Uttarakhand’s Garhwal

    People in the Garhwal region of Uttarakhand say the Agnipath scheme and the Ankita Bhandari case would have a bearing on the electoral prospects of the BJP here since the youth is not happy for the last couple of years.

    Ankit Negi, a resident of the Chamoli district, said that choosing the Army as a career option was the primary choice of every youth here, especially those from the hills or rural areas.

    “Eight years (from 17 to 25) are crucial for every youth who decides where they will head in life. It decides the future of the person and his family as well. However, after the introduction of this scheme, the youth is deeply agitated.

    “The youth of hill areas are known for their physical strength. Every youth here used to be very enthusiastic about choosing the Army as their career option. The BJP is not focusing on this issue and it is also not in their election agenda, due to which most of the youngsters here are not in favour of voting for the party,” Negi said.

    -PTI

