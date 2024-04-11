GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Lokniti CSDS 2024 Lok Sabha elections: a package

April 11, 2024 09:23 am | Updated 09:37 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Image for representational purposes only.

Image for representational purposes only. | Photo Credit: PTI

The CSDS-Lokniti conducted pre-poll surveys before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, on a range of issues including corruption, unemployment, the economy, protests in the country, and more. Here is a package of all the related stories.

Related Topics

General Elections 2024

Collection - 6 stories

:Farmers try to advance towards Delhi to seek enactment of a law on minimum support price at Shambhu Barrier in Punjab on February 13, 2024. File.
Lok Sabha Elections
CSDS-Lokniti 2024 pre-poll survey | Understanding perspectives: farmers’ protests raise divisive opinions
Jyoti Mishra, Devesh Kumar
Close to 2 in 10 voters are of the view that in the last five years, no development has taken place in the country. File.
Lok Sabha Elections
CSDS-Lokniti 2024 pre-poll survey | Development for whom?
Vibha Attri,Abhinav Pankaj Borbora
Irrespective of macro-economic indicators used to prove the point that the economy is doing well, voters are worried about the empirically lived economy that they experience. Image for representation
Lok Sabha Elections
CSDS-Lokniti pre-poll survey | Economy takes front seat in 2024 campaign
Sanjay Kumar, Suhas Palshikar,Sandeep Shastri
People find it hard to get economically sustainable occupations in big cities, small towns, and even in rural areas. Image for representation. File
Lok Sabha Elections
CSDS-Lokniti pre-poll survey | In search of a dignified economic life
Hilal Ahmed
A decorated structure in the shape of a lotus at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi. File
Lok Sabha Elections
CSDS-Lokniti 2024 pre-poll survey | Acche din? or Acche din!: citizens’ mixed views on progress and promises 
Suhas Palshikar
Image for representation
Lok Sabha Elections
CSDS-Lokniti 2024 pre-poll survey | Perception of corruption
Sanjeer Alam

