The consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya will be held today, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi attending the rituals, following which the shrine will be opened for the public a day later.
The “ Pran Pratishtha” ceremony will begin at 12.20 p.m. and is expected to end by 1 p.m. Mr. Modi will then address a gathering of more than 7,000 people, including seers and prominent personalities, at the venue.
While about 8,000 people are in the long list of invitees, the select list features 506 A-listers, including prominent politicians, leading industrialists, top film stars, sportspersons, diplomats, judges and high priests. To commemorate the occasion, the Centre has given half-a-day off to all the Government employees which includes Public Sector Banks. Several States have also followed suit and declared a public holiday.
The consecration ceremony is being held after the first phase of the temple’s construction, made possible by a Supreme Court judgment in 2019 on the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title suit. The Hindu litigants argued that the Babri Mosque was constructed at the site of a temple marking the birthplace of Lord Ram. In 1992, the 16th century mosque was demolished by “kar sevaks”.
