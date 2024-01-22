GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Live

Ram temple consecration LIVE | Ayodhya in grip of religious fervour, ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony to start at 12.20 p.m.

The “Pran Pratishtha” ceremony will begin at 12.20 pm and is expected to end by 1 pm.

January 22, 2024 05:00 am | Updated 05:17 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple decorated ahead of the consecration ceremony, in Ayodhya, on January 21, 2024.

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple decorated ahead of the consecration ceremony, in Ayodhya, on January 21, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

The consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya will be held today, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi attending the rituals, following which the shrine will be opened for the public a day later.

Also Read: Preparing for the Ram temple consecration | A package

The “ Pran Pratishtha” ceremony will begin at 12.20 p.m. and is expected to end by 1 p.m. Mr. Modi will then address a gathering of more than 7,000 people, including seers and prominent personalities, at the venue.

While about 8,000 people are in the long list of invitees, the select list features 506 A-listers, including prominent politicians, leading industrialists, top film stars, sportspersons, diplomats, judges and high priests. To commemorate the occasion, the Centre has given half-a-day off to all the Government employees which includes Public Sector Banks. Several States have also followed suit and declared a public holiday. 

The consecration ceremony is being held after the first phase of the temple’s construction, made possible by a Supreme Court judgment in 2019 on the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title suit. The Hindu litigants argued that the Babri Mosque was constructed at the site of a temple marking the birthplace of Lord Ram. In 1992, the 16th century mosque was demolished by “kar sevaks”.

(With agency inputs)

Read live updates here:

