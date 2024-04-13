RJD releases party manifesto; key promises include new airports, ₹1 lakh annually to ‘sisters from poor families’

April 13, 2024 12:50 pm | Updated 01:07 pm IST - Patna

The Opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal on April 13 released party’s manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections promising five new airports in the Bihar and ₹ 1 lakh every year to “sisters from poor families on Raksha Bandhan day”.

Titled as ‘Parivartan Patra’ [letter of change], RJD has highlighted altogether 24 promises in its manifesto released by party leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav and other senior party leaders.

The manifesto also includes initiating the process of providing one crore jobs; special status to Bihar; ₹1.60 lakh crore special package to Bihar; recruitment in defence under the process that was in place prior to 2014 along with ending the four-year Agniveer recruitment policy; recruitment in railways to end unemployment and cease privatisation in railways; cooking gas cylinder at ₹ 500; free electricity up to 200 units; Implementation of of Mandal Commission recommendations, and also make improvements in the areas of Health, Education, Tourism and Law and Order

“We’ve released the parivartan patra of our party and have brought 24 jan vachan [public promises] for 2024. These 24 jan vachans are our commitments that we will fulfil”, Mr Yadav told media persons on the occasion.

“If the INDIA [Indian National Development, Inclusive Alliance] bloc forms the government at the Center, my party will ensure construction of five new airports at Purnea, Bhagalpur, Muzaffarpur, Gopalganj and Raxaul, for better connectivity in the State”, Mr Yadav added.

“Besides, we will also implement OPS [Old Pension Scheme]”, he said while adding, “we vow to get rid the country from unemployment”. “If we comes to power, the process of providing jobs will start from August 15,” he announced. “Today unemployment is our biggest enemy and BJP does not talk about this. Earlier, they had promised to provide two crore jobs but … we do what we say”, asserted Mr Yadav.

Mr Yadav further promised that his party would ensure providing ₹1 lakh annually to “our sisters on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan”.

However, the NDA took a swipe at the RJD’s manifesto promising “airports and cooking gas in ₹500”. “This manifesto, in fact, shows the IQ level of Tejashwi Yadav. It’s all bundle of lies”, alleged BJP leader Prem Ranjan Patel.

Bihar will go to poll in all seven phases beginning from April 19.