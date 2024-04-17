April 17, 2024 01:21 am | Updated 07:03 am IST

With the first phase of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections just around the corner, political campaigns, rallies and roadshows have reached a crescendo with political parties attacking candidates over guarantees, religion, corruption, and more.

Ahead of the scheduled polling for the Lok Sabha polls, to commence at 7 a.m. on Friday, April 19, 2024, all electioneering and campaigning activities are to come to an end, and strict regulations are set to come into force across all 102 constituencies casting their first votes this poll season. The regulations will be in force till the closure of polls, under Section 126 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

On the campaigning front, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address rallies in Agartala and Nalbari, and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is set to address public meetings in Karnataka.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court disagreed with the idea of a return to paper ballots to restore the “little man’s” confidence in the electoral process, saying machines give “absolutely accurate results” unless human bias maligns them.

