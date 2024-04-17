GIFT a SubscriptionGift
year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu
Live

Lok Sabha election 2024 LIVE updates | Electioneering to end at 6 p.m. ahead of phase 1

An official release has said all outsiders must leave constituencies after 6 p.m. on April 17; vehicle permits will cease to be valid; candidates and parties cannot hold any public meetings or communication with the public through any means after the deadline

April 17, 2024 01:21 am | Updated 07:03 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) displayed outside the office of the Election Commission of India, ahead of country's general elections, in New Delhi

Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) displayed outside the office of the Election Commission of India, ahead of country's general elections, in New Delhi | Photo Credit: SHASHI SHEKHAR KASHYAP

With the first phase of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections just around the corner, political campaigns, rallies and roadshows have reached a crescendo with political parties attacking candidates over guarantees, religion, corruption, and more. 

Ahead of the scheduled polling for the Lok Sabha polls, to commence at 7 a.m. on Friday, April 19, 2024, all electioneering and campaigning activities are to come to an end, and strict regulations are set to come into force across all 102 constituencies casting their first votes this poll season. The regulations will be in force till the closure of polls, under Section 126 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951. 

On the campaigning front, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address rallies in Agartala and Nalbari, and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is set to address public meetings in Karnataka. 

ALSO READ | A referendum on India’s future

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court disagreed with the idea of a return to paper ballots to restore the “little man’s” confidence in the electoral process, saying machines give “absolutely accurate results” unless human bias maligns them. 

For the full schedule of the elections, click here. 

For updates on April 16, click here.

Follow the latest updates here:

  • April 17, 2024 01:25
    Brinda takes exception to Rahul contesting from Wayanad

    Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] Polit Bureau member Brinda Karat on Tuesday came down on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for contesting Lok Sabha elections in Wayanad.

    “If the Congress was trying to defeat the BJP at the Centre, should he contest against the Left Front?” Ms. Karat asked. The Congress was keeping mum on the enactment of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) in its election manifesto, she said.

    Read the full story here.

  • April 17, 2024 01:23
    Where is Nitish Kumar? Why is BJP not inviting him to its rallies: Tejashwi

    RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on April 16 questioned the absence of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar from the BJP’s election rallies in the State.

    The former Deputy Chief Minister made the remark while referring to the absence of Mr. Kumar, the JD(U) president, from rallies addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Gaya and Purnea earlier in the day.

    “Where is Nitish Kumar ji? Why is the BJP not inviting him to its rallies? He could not be seen at either rally of the PM on Tuesday. I still have respect for the CM... BJP, which is his current ally, needs to come clean on the matter,” Mr. Yadav, whose RJD lost power after Kumar’s return to the NDA in January, told reporters here in the evening.

    Read the full story here.

  • April 17, 2024 01:21
    Supreme Court says EVMs are accurate unless they are maligned by human bias

    The Supreme Court on Tuesday disagreed with the idea of a return to paper ballots to restore the “little man’s” confidence in the electoral process, saying machines give “absolutely accurate results” unless human bias maligns them.

    “Human weaknesses, including bias, may lead to a problem. Machines without human intervention would give absolutely accurate results,” Justice Sanjiv Khanna, heading a two-judge Bench, observed.

    Read the full story here.

Comments

