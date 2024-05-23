Repolling will be held at booth numbers 26 and 28 in Kantamal Assembly segment of Kandhamal Lok Sabha seat from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on May 23. Repolling has been ordered at two booths in Odisha where voting was disrupted on May 20, a statement issued by the Chief Electoral Officer said. In the upcoming sixth and seventh phases on May 25 and June 1, there are 869 and 904 candidates, according to the EC data. Fifty-seven constituencies are going to polls in seven and eight states and UTs on May 25 and June 1, respectively.

Highlights from Lok Sabha elections on May 22

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will start his poll campaign in Punjab with his first rally in Patiala on May 23, according to State BJP secretary. Punjab BJP general secretary Rakesh Rathour said the Prime Minister will address three public rallies in the State on May 23 and May 24. Mr. Modi will hold his first rally in Patiala on May 23, followed by rallies in Gurdaspur and Jalandhar the next day, Mr. Rathour said.

The first phase held on April 19 had 1,625 candidates in 102 constituencies in 21 States and UTs, according to Election Commission (EC) data. There were 1,198 candidates in the second phase on April 26 in 89 constituencies across 13 States and UTs, 1,352 candidates in the third phase on May 7 in 94 constituencies in 12 States and UTs and 695 candidates in the fifth phase on May 20 in 49 constituencies across eight States and UTs.

