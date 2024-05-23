GIFT a SubscriptionGift
year
India General Elections 2024 LIVE updates | PM Modi’s campaign in Punjab to begin today, first rally in Patiala

Repolling at booth numbers 26 and 28 in Kantamal Assembly segment of Kandhamal Lok Sabha seat

Updated - May 23, 2024 06:59 am IST

Published - May 23, 2024 06:15 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Security personnel flag march ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's election rally for Lok Sabha election, in Patiala on May 22, 2024.

Security personnel flag march ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's election rally for Lok Sabha election, in Patiala on May 22, 2024. | Photo Credit: ANI

Repolling will be held at booth numbers 26 and 28 in Kantamal Assembly segment of Kandhamal Lok Sabha seat from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on May 23. Repolling has been ordered at two booths in Odisha where voting was disrupted on May 20, a statement issued by the Chief Electoral Officer said. In the upcoming sixth and seventh phases on May 25 and June 1, there are 869 and 904 candidates, according to the EC data. Fifty-seven constituencies are going to polls in seven and eight states and UTs on May 25 and June 1, respectively.

Highlights from Lok Sabha elections on May 22

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will start his poll campaign in Punjab with his first rally in Patiala on May 23, according to State BJP secretary. Punjab BJP general secretary Rakesh Rathour said the Prime Minister will address three public rallies in the State on May 23 and May 24. Mr. Modi will hold his first rally in Patiala on May 23, followed by rallies in Gurdaspur and Jalandhar the next day, Mr. Rathour said.

The first phase held on April 19 had 1,625 candidates in 102 constituencies in 21 States and UTs, according to Election Commission (EC) data. There were 1,198 candidates in the second phase on April 26 in 89 constituencies across 13 States and UTs, 1,352 candidates in the third phase on May 7 in 94 constituencies in 12 States and UTs and 695 candidates in the fifth phase on May 20 in 49 constituencies across eight States and UTs. 

General Election 2024: full schedule

Here are the latest updates:
  • May 23, 2024 06:59
    If the BJP puts democracy in jail, then democracy will have to be run from jail: Arvind Kejriwal

    If the BJP puts democracy in jail, then democracy will have to be run from jail: Arvind Kejriwal

    Delhi CM Kejriwal claims BJP framed false charges, unable to defeat AAP in elections.

  • May 23, 2024 06:59
    PM Modi’s campaign in Punjab to begin today, first rally in Patiala

    Workers hang the hoardings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of his rally for phase 6 of Lok Sabha Elections, at Leela Bhawan in Patiala on May 22, 2024.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will start his poll campaign in Punjab with his first rally in Patiala on May 23, according to State BJP secretary. Punjab BJP general secretary Rakesh Rathour said the Prime Minister will address three public rallies in the State on May 23 and May 24. Mr. Modi will hold his first rally in Patiala on May 23, followed by rallies in Gurdaspur and Jalandhar the next day, Mr. Rathour said.

    PTI

  • May 23, 2024 06:54
    No legal mandate to share voter turnout with anyone other than candidates and their agents, EC tells Supreme Court

    The Election Commission (EC) told the Supreme Court that there was no “legal mandate” to provide the voter turnout data to any person other than electoral candidates or his agents.

    Read the full story here

