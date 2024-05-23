INDIA bloc is communal, casteist and nepotistic: PM Narendra Modi

Addressing a rally in West Delhi’s Dwarka on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched an onslaught on the Congress and the INDIA bloc. He said, “Everyone from the INDIA bloc have three things in common – they are all communal, casteist and nepotistic.”

The Prime Minister asked the people if they would like the BJP government to come back to power or the INDIA bloc to form government. “You can decide which government should be formed through assessing this – whether you want ‘nation first’ or ‘family first’.”

“This INDI alliance is a symbol of every evil spread across the country,” Mr. Modi added.

Continuing his attack on the Congress, the leader recalled the 1984 Sikh riots in the West Delhi constituency which is dominated by the Sikh population. He said, “Modi formed the SIT to look into the anti-Sikh riots.”

He further blamed the 60-year rule of the Congress in India for slow development, comparing statistics of the BJP and the Congress governments. Mr. Modi said, “Can you imagine, the Congress used to develop 12 km of highways per day; the Modi government is developing 30 km per day. The Congress was able to develop just 70 airports in 60 years. Modi, in 10 years, made 70 new airports. The Congress was able to develop 360 medical colleges but Modi made over 325 medical colleges in 10 years. In the Congress era, there were 7 AIIMS, today there are more than 22 AIIMS. Under Congress rule, more than 75% people did not have tapped water connections. Today 75% people get tapped water at home. The Congress provided less than 14 crore gas connections, while Modi, in 10 years, gave more than 18 crore gas connections”.

Mr. Modi said, “The Congress destroyed Indian’s Defence industry; today we are executing Defence production of more than ₹1 lakh crore.”

Tackling allegations of inciting Hindu-Muslim communalism, Mr. Modi said, “The Khan Market gang is telling people everytime Modi speaks about Muslims, protest against him by saying Modi is doing communalism between Hindu-Muslims”.

Attacking the Congress and the INDIA bloc, he said, “In order to please their vote banks, they stole the rights of our SC/ST brothers and sisters. They stole the rights of Dalits and Adivasis just to appease their vote bank”.

He said, “For the vote bank of the Muslims, they gave fake certificates of OBC status to Muslims. The Khan Market gang supports giving away all the resources of this country to Muslims first. They protested CAA to make their vote banks happy. They allowed outsiders in the country to make their vote bank happy”.

Reminding voters of the Commonwealth Game scams, Mr. Modi said, “Who can forget the scams of the Commonwealth era by Congress. They looted Delhi so much. It was the Congress model. The BJP model is that of development. And now, in Delhi, there was the G-20 summit, which the entire world celebrated”.

“All this happened because the BJP’s Vikas model is committed to nation first. Two words will decide your vote, either our ‘nation first’ or their ‘family first’,” he said.