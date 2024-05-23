GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

INDIA bloc is communal, casteist and nepotistic: PM Narendra Modi

At a rally in West Delhi’s Dwarka, Modi flays Congress; blames the party for country’s slow development and asks people to decide if they want BJP’s ‘nation first’ or Congress’s ‘family first’

Published - May 23, 2024 12:23 am IST - New Delhi:

Satvika Mahajan
Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves to supporters during an election rally in New Delhi’s Dwarka on May 22, 2024.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves to supporters during an election rally in New Delhi’s Dwarka on May 22, 2024. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

Addressing a rally in West Delhi’s Dwarka on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched an onslaught on the Congress and the INDIA bloc. He said, “Everyone from the INDIA bloc have three things in common – they are all communal, casteist and nepotistic.”

The Prime Minister asked the people if they would like the BJP government to come back to power or the INDIA bloc to form government. “You can decide which government should be formed through assessing this – whether you want ‘nation first’ or ‘family first’.”

“This INDI alliance is a symbol of every evil spread across the country,” Mr. Modi added.

PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi pull no punches as poll battle reaches Delhi

Continuing his attack on the Congress, the leader recalled the 1984 Sikh riots in the West Delhi constituency which is dominated by the Sikh population. He said, “Modi formed the SIT to look into the anti-Sikh riots.”

He further blamed the 60-year rule of the Congress in India for slow development, comparing statistics of the BJP and the Congress governments. Mr. Modi said, “Can you imagine, the Congress used to develop 12 km of highways per day; the Modi government is developing 30 km per day. The Congress was able to develop just 70 airports in 60 years. Modi, in 10 years, made 70 new airports. The Congress was able to develop 360 medical colleges but Modi made over 325 medical colleges in 10 years. In the Congress era, there were 7 AIIMS, today there are more than 22 AIIMS. Under Congress rule, more than 75% people did not have tapped water connections. Today 75% people get tapped water at home. The Congress provided less than 14 crore gas connections, while Modi, in 10 years, gave more than 18 crore gas connections”.

Mr. Modi said, “The Congress destroyed Indian’s Defence industry; today we are executing Defence production of more than ₹1 lakh crore.”

PM Modi has no agenda except Hindu-Muslim politics: Congress

Tackling allegations of inciting Hindu-Muslim communalism, Mr. Modi said, “The Khan Market gang is telling people everytime Modi speaks about Muslims, protest against him by saying Modi is doing communalism between Hindu-Muslims”.

Attacking the Congress and the INDIA bloc, he said, “In order to please their vote banks, they stole the rights of our SC/ST brothers and sisters. They stole the rights of Dalits and Adivasis just to appease their vote bank”.

He said, “For the vote bank of the Muslims, they gave fake certificates of OBC status to Muslims. The Khan Market gang supports giving away all the resources of this country to Muslims first. They protested CAA to make their vote banks happy. They allowed outsiders in the country to make their vote bank happy”.

Reminding voters of the Commonwealth Game scams, Mr. Modi said, “Who can forget the scams of the Commonwealth era by Congress. They looted Delhi so much. It was the Congress model. The BJP model is that of development. And now, in Delhi, there was the G-20 summit, which the entire world celebrated”.

“All this happened because the BJP’s Vikas model is committed to nation first. Two words will decide your vote, either our ‘nation first’ or their ‘family first’,” he said.

Related stories

Related Topics

General Elections 2024 / Delhi / Indian National Congress / Aam Aadmi Party

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.