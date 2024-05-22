ECI notice to BJP, Congress: ‘Ask your star campaigners to follow model code’

The Election Commission of India on May 22 wrote separate letters to the BJP and the Congress, directing them to issue a formal notice to its “star campaigners” disallowing them from making statements that “divide the society” and may cause tension between different castes and communities.

It asked the BJP and the Congress to desist from campaigning along caste, community, language, and religious lines, asserting that India’ socio-cultural milieu cannot be made a casualty to elections.

The EC asked the presidents of the two parties to issue formal notes to their star campaigners to correct their discourse, exercise care and maintain decorum.

It wrote to BJP president J.P. Nadda to ask his party’s “star campaigners” from making statements that “divide the society”.

The communication to Mr. Nadda comes after his response on May 13 to a notice issued to him over a complaint against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech in Banswara last month.

In a letter to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, the EC told him to ask his star campaigners to desist from making any statements which may cause tension between different castes and communities.

“India’s socio-cultural milieu is an enduring preserve cannot be made a casualty to elections. The big two parties are not allowed to weaken the heritage of quality electoral experience of Indian vote,” the EC said.

The EC also bared all allegations by the BJP and the Congress against each other and rejected their defences.

It also pointed to “extra responsibility” on the party in power during the poll time and said there is no unlimited extra space to the Opposition either.