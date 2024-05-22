GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

ECI notice to BJP, Congress: ‘Ask your star campaigners to follow model code’

Election Commission directs the BJP and the Congress to prevent “star campaigners” from making divisive statements and to desist from campaigning along caste, religious lines

Updated - May 22, 2024 04:16 pm IST

Published - May 22, 2024 03:41 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
A view of Election Commission of India, in New Delhi. File

A view of Election Commission of India, in New Delhi. File | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

The Election Commission of India on May 22 wrote separate letters to the BJP and the Congress, directing them to issue a formal notice to its “star campaigners” disallowing them from making statements that “divide the society” and may cause tension between different castes and communities.

It asked the BJP and the Congress to desist from campaigning along caste, community, language, and religious lines, asserting that India’ socio-cultural milieu cannot be made a casualty to elections.

What are the rules around star campaigners? | Explained

The EC asked the presidents of the two parties to issue formal notes to their star campaigners to correct their discourse, exercise care and maintain decorum.

It wrote to BJP president J.P. Nadda to ask his party’s “star campaigners” from making statements that “divide the society”.

The communication to Mr. Nadda comes after his response on May 13 to a notice issued to him over a complaint against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech in Banswara last month.

In a letter to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, the EC told him to ask his star campaigners to desist from making any statements which may cause tension between different castes and communities.

“India’s socio-cultural milieu is an enduring preserve cannot be made a casualty to elections. The big two parties are not allowed to weaken the heritage of quality electoral experience of Indian vote,” the EC said.

Star status: On Election Commission’s powers

The EC also bared all allegations by the BJP and the Congress against each other and rejected their defences.

It also pointed to “extra responsibility” on the party in power during the poll time and said there is no unlimited extra space to the Opposition either.

Related Topics

General Elections 2024

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.