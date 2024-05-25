GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu
Live

India General Elections 2024 LIVE updates | Over 11 crore voters to decide fate of 889 candidates in penultimate phase

Voters will on May 25 decide the fate of 889 candidates contesting in the penultimate phase of the Lok Sabha elections across 58 seats.

Updated - May 25, 2024 06:35 am IST

Published - May 25, 2024 06:15 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Election officials gathered to collect Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) at a distribution centre on the eve of the sixth round of multi-phase Lok Sabha elections, in New Delhi on May 24, 2024.

Election officials gathered to collect Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) at a distribution centre on the eve of the sixth round of multi-phase Lok Sabha elections, in New Delhi on May 24, 2024. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

Some Lok Sabha and assembly seats in Odisha along with some parliamentary constituencies of West Bengal would also go for polls on Saturday in phase six. 

Polling for the Anantnag-Rajouri seat in Jammu and Kashmir will also be held on Saturday. The election there was postponed from phase three to six due to logistical issues owing to adverse weather conditions.

Over 11.13 crore people, include 5.84 crore men, 5.29 crore women and 5,120 third gender electors, are eligible to vote in the sixth phase. 

Also read: Lok Sabha elections live updates on May 24

The Election Commission has urged the voters in the urban centres, including Delhi, Gurugram and Faridabad to break the trend of urban apathy by coming out in large numbers to vote on Saturday. 

The last phase of polling will be on June 1 for the remaining 57 seats with counting of votes scheduled on June 4.

Also read: General Election 2024: full schedule

Polling for 25 states and Union Territories, and 428 seats was completed in the first five phases of the elections.

Here are the latest updates on May 25:

  • May 25, 2024 06:35
    35,000 security personnel deployed for third phase LS, Assembly polls in Odisha

    Around 35,000 security personnel including 121 companies of central armed police force (CAPF) and 106 platoons of Odisha armed police and 19,865 civil police personnel have been deployed for the third phase of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections to be held in Odisha on May 25, a senior police officer said.

    NEW DELHI, 24/05/2024: Paramilitary forces outside the EVM distribution Centre on the eve of the sixth round of multi-phase Lok Sabha elections, in New Delhi on Friday. May 24, 2024. Photo: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR The Hindu

    Six parliamentary constituencies - Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Puri and Sambalpur - along with 42 assembly seats coming under these Lok Sabha segments will go for polls in the third phase in Odisha and phase-six in India.

    Lok Sabha and Assembly elections are being held simultaneously in Odisha.

    Voting will be held at 10,551 polling booths at 7,646 locations in 10 districts of Odisha on Saturday. At least 20 per cent of the total booths have been identified as sensitive or critical booths and one to half of section CAPF will be there in all sensitive booths, Odisha DGP, Arun Sarangi said here on Friday. - PTI

  • May 25, 2024 06:35
    Lok Sabha constituencies and States going to polls in Phase 6

    The sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections will take place on May 25, when 57 constituencies from seven States/Union Territories will go to the polls.

    Here is the full list of constituencies that go to poll on May 25, 2024:

    1. Bihar: Valmiki Nagar, Paschim Champaran, Purvi Champaran, Sheohar, Vaishali, Gopalganj, Siwan, Maharajganj

    2. Haryana: Ambala, Kurukshetra, Sirsa, Hisar, Karnal, Sonipat, Rohtak, Bhiwani-Mahendragarh, Gurgaon, Faridabad

    3. Jharkhand: Giridih, Dhanbad, Ranchi, Jamshedpur

    4. Odisha: Sambalpur, Keonjhar, Dhenkanal, Cuttack, Puri, Bhubaneswar

    5. Uttar Pradesh: Sultanpur, Pratapgarh, Phulpur, Allahabad, Ambedkar Nagar, Shrawasti, Domariyaganj, Basti, Sant Kabir Nagar, Lalganj, Azamgarh, Jaunpur, Machhlishahr, Bhadohi

    6. West Bengal: Tamluk, Kanthi, Ghatal, Jhargram, Medinipur, Purulia, Bankura, Bishnupur

    7. Delhi: Chandni Chowk, North East Delhi, East Delhi, New Delhi, North West Delhi, West Delhi, South Delhi

  • May 25, 2024 06:34
    Over 11 crore voters to decide fate of 889 candidates

    Over 11 crore voters will decide the fate of 889 candidates contesting in the penultimate phase of the Lok Sabha elections across 58 seats. 

    Polling for the Anantnag-Rajouri seat in Jammu and Kashmir will also be held on Saturday. The election there was postponed from phase three to six due to logistical issues owing to adverse weather conditions.

    In a statement issued on Friday, the poll panel said the India Meteorological Department has predicted “no adverse impact” of cyclone in poll-going constituencies. But it gave no details.

    Some Lok Sabha and assembly seats in Odisha along with some parliamentary constituencies of West Bengal would also go for polls on Saturday in phase six.

    Over 11.13 crore people, include 5.84 crore men, 5.29 crore women and 5,120 third gender electors, are eligible to vote in the sixth phase. - PTI

