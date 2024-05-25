India General Elections 2024 LIVE updates | Over 11 crore voters to decide fate of 889 candidates in penultimate phase

Some Lok Sabha and assembly seats in Odisha along with some parliamentary constituencies of West Bengal would also go for polls on Saturday in phase six.

Polling for the Anantnag-Rajouri seat in Jammu and Kashmir will also be held on Saturday. The election there was postponed from phase three to six due to logistical issues owing to adverse weather conditions.

Over 11.13 crore people, include 5.84 crore men, 5.29 crore women and 5,120 third gender electors, are eligible to vote in the sixth phase.

The Election Commission has urged the voters in the urban centres, including Delhi, Gurugram and Faridabad to break the trend of urban apathy by coming out in large numbers to vote on Saturday.

The last phase of polling will be on June 1 for the remaining 57 seats with counting of votes scheduled on June 4.

Polling for 25 states and Union Territories, and 428 seats was completed in the first five phases of the elections.

Here are the latest updates on May 25: