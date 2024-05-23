BJP MP Jayant Sinha responds to party’s show-cause notice for skipping campaigning, says he is being unjustly targeted

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP and former Union Minister Jayant Sinha on May 22 said he was very surprised to receive a notice from the party.

Addressing the party’s Jharkhand general secretary Aditya Sahu, Mr. Sinha said that he was not able to attend any rallies, or take part in the voting process since he was out of the country to attend to personal commitments. However, he has cast his vote through the option of postal ballots, he said. “Before leaving India, I sent my vote through the postal ballot process. Therefore it is wrong for you to allege that I did not exercise my responsibility to vote,” he said in a letter posted on X.

Also Read : India General Elections 2024 LIVE updates

“I communicated my decision to step back from electoral responsibilities to focus on combating issues arising from global climate change. This decision was publicly announced via a tweet,” he said.

In a post on X on March 2, the MP had said he would continue to work with the party on economic and governance issues and wanted to focus his efforts on “combating global climate change in Bharat and around the world”. “I have had the privilege of serving the people of Bharat and Hazaribagh for the past ten years. Moreover, I have been blessed by the many opportunities provided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and the BJP leadership. My sincerest gratitude to all of them. Jai Hind!” he had said in that post.

My response to Shri Aditya Sahu ji's letter sent on May 20, 2024 pic.twitter.com/WfGIIyTvdz — Jayant Sinha (Modi Ka Parivar) (@jayantsinha) May 22, 2024

Responding to Mr. Sahu’s notice that Mr. Sinha did not take any interest in election work ever since the party declared Manish Jaiswal as the candidate from the Hazaribag LS seat, Mr. Sinha said his endorsement was evident when he congratulated Mr. Jaiswal. “The party announced Shri Manish Jaiswal as its candidate for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. My endorsement was evident when I congratulated Shri Jaiswal ji on 8 March 2024, an event that was well-documented on social media and demonstrated my unwavering support for the party’s choice,” he said in the post.

Mr. Sinha further stated that if the party wanted him to participate in rallies, they could have contacted him. “Not a single party official or MP/MLA from Jharkhand reached out to me post my announcement. I was not invited for any party events, rallies or organisational meetings,” he said.

The party on May 20 slapped a show cause notice on Mr. Sinha for not participating in campaigning after Mr. Jaiswal was declared candidate from the Hazaribag Lok Sabha seat, thereby “maligning” the party’s image.

The two-term MP also said in the letter that he received a call from Mr. Jaiswal inviting him to his nomination rally, but since it was a last-minute invite, he was not able to attend. He said he went over to Mr. Jaiswal’s residence the following day to express his regards. “Due to late notice, it was not feasible for me to arrive in Hazaribagh on May 1. Consequently, I went to Mr. Jaiswal’s residence to express my regards,” he noted.

I have requested Hon'ble Party President Shri @JPNadda ji to relieve me of my direct electoral duties so that I can focus my efforts on combating global climate change in Bharat and around the world. Of course, I will continue to work with the party on economic and governance… — Jayant Sinha (Modi Ka Parivar) (@jayantsinha) March 2, 2024

Mr. Sinha, son of former Union Finance Minister Yashwant Sinha, is the sitting MP of Hazaribagh.

Expressing displeasure over the way the party had issued a notice to him, Mr. Sinha said the letter is unseemly and to send it after the elections are over, is incomprehensible. “Given my contributions to the party, the public issuance of your letter is unseemly. Your approach demoralises dedicated party workers and undermines the party’s collective efforts. It appears that I’m being unjustly targeted. To send me a letter after the elections are over, is incomprehensible,” he said.

“You are not taking any interest in organisational work and election campaigning ever since the party declared Manish Jaiswal as the candidate from the Hazaribag LS seat. You did not even feel proper to exercise your right of franchise. The party’s image has been maligned due to your conduct,” Mr. Sahu said in the notice.

Mr. Sinha was conspicuous by his absence during polling in the Hazaribag constituency on May 20.

Hours before the announcement that Mr. Jaiswal would be the candidate for Hazaribagh, Mr. Sinha had requested party leadership to relieve him from electoral politics.