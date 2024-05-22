GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

BJP backing party involved in Hawala funding: PDP

Mehbooba Mufti also alleged that voters, particularly religious leaders and government employees, are being “harassed”

Updated - May 23, 2024 01:44 am IST

Published - May 22, 2024 10:52 pm IST - Poonch/Jammu

PTI
Former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti. File.

Former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti. File. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The BJP is supporting a party which received Hawala money pumped in from Pakistan to fund militancy in Kashmir, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti said on May 22, in a veiled attack on Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari.

Bukhari, a former PDP leader, was expelled from the party in January 2019. His Apni Party has fielded Zafar Iqbal Khan Manhas from the Anantnag-Rajouri parliamentary constituency against Ms. Mehbooba and National Conference leader Mian Altaf.

The seat goes to polls on May 25 in the sixth round of the seven-phase general elections.

"The attack on tourists in Pahalgam (on Saturday night that left a tourist couple from Rajasthan injured) should be investigated with a focus on the role of a party which received Hawala money in large quantities from Pakistan to fund militancy," the Peoples' Democratic Party (PDP) president told reporters in Poonch district.

Funding militants

"I do not wish to name anyone but if you inquire, you will come to know who is behind funding of militants and (separatist) leaders. The connections are still intact, and they will use those connections to do anything to ensure low polling in Kashmir," she said.

Ms. Mehbooba was apparently referring to Bukhari, a former Minister in the 2015-18 PDP-BJP alliance government in Jammu and Kashmir. He won the 2014 Assembly elections on a PDP ticket and later formed the Apni Party with 31 former MLAs, mostly from the PDP, in March 2020.

"I am surprised that the BJP, which claims to be nationalist, is supporting a party involved in Hawala funding and has a direct role in bloodshed. The money pushed from Pakistan for militancy was also used to set up a business," Ms. Mehbooba alleged.

Voter coercion

She also alleged that voters, particularly religious leaders and government employees, are being "harassed". The central government should not fail the youth who are enthusiastically turning up to vote instead of using stones or guns, Ms. Mehbooba said.

"Employees are being threatened that their promotions will be stopped and they will be transferred if they do not vote for a particular candidate which I believe is interference in the elections. The Waqf board (headed by BJP leader Darakhshan Andrabi) is being used to intimidate religious leaders," she claimed.

Ms. Mehbooba said she hopes that "The Prime Minister will intervene to ensure that no trickery is allowed to vitiate the atmosphere on the polling day (May 25)."

The PDP chief said she will raise people’s issues, including construction of a tunnel along the Mughal road, a government medical college in Poonch, and promotion of tourism

Related Topics

Jammu and Kashmir / Peoples Democratic Party / General Elections 2024

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.