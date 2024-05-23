Very important elections to save democracy, Constitution, play your part: Sonia Gandhi to Delhiites

Two days before polling in Delhi, former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi on May 23 said these are very important elections to save democracy and the Constitution, and urged the people in Delhi to play their part in this fight and make INDIA bloc candidates victorious on all seven seats.

In a video statement, the Congress parliamentary party chief also asserted this Lok Sabha election is being fought on issues such as unemployment, inflation and attack on constitutional institutions.

“This is a very important election. This election is an election to save the democracy and Constitution of the country. This election is being fought on issues like unemployment, inflation and attack on constitutional institutions. You have to play your part in this fight,” Ms. Gandhi told the people of Delhi in her message.

May 23 is the last day of campaigning in the city. Delhi will go to polls on May 25 and the results will be announced on June 4.

“Your every vote will create employment, reduce inflation, empower women and create an India of equality with a bright future. I appeal to you to make the candidates of Congress and INDIA coalition victorious on all the seven seats of Delhi with a big margin,” she said.