Odisha records over 60% voter turnout in fifth phase amid stray incidents of violence

Odisha CM was among heavyweights contesting in the fifth phase

Published - May 20, 2024 10:17 pm IST - BHUBANESWAR

Satyasundar Barik
Voters show their ID cards before casting their vote for the General elections 2024.

Voters show their ID cards before casting their vote for the General elections 2024. | Photo Credit: ANI

The second phase of simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in Odisha ended with stray incidents of violence. By 5 p.m. on May 20 60.72% voter turnout had been recorded.

Bargarh Lok Sabha constituency polled 66.14% votes followed by Sundargarh with 62.36%. In Balangir parliamentary seat, voter turnout was estimated at 61.35%, Kandhamal 57.46% and Aska 55.65%.

73% polling in West Bengal in fifth phase amidst charged political atmosphere and isolated violence

The State’s Chief Electoral Officer Nikunja Behari Dhal said, “We know from our webcasting cameras that there are long queues at different polling booths. Voting was affected in Bhanjanagar and Daringbadi areas due to heavy rains and hailstorms.” Phase 4 of elections saw over 75% of voters cast their votes in four LS and 28 assembly seats on May 13.

People also voted for candidates contesting 35 assembly seats. The fifth phase (Odisha’s second) of the election sealed the fate of heavyweights including Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, former Union Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram, legendary Indian hockey captain Dilip Tirkey, former Union Minister Dilip Tirkey and State Forest and Environment Minister Pradip Amat.

This time, the Odisha chief minister is contesting two assembly seats – his traditional Hinjili segment in his home district of Ganjam and Kantabanji in Balangir district.

General elections 2024: Urban apathy continues; nearly 58% turnout in phase 5

While polling was on in Bargarh Lok Sabha constituency, an auto-rickshaw driver was stabbed to death. The murder took place near Sarsara village, barely 300 metres from the polling booth. The deceased was identified as Biswa Mirdhank. Though family members said the killing was caused by political rivalry, police said only an investigation could ascertain the motive.

