Watch | The caste factor in Rohtak

Rohtak is one of the 11 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana. But the political contest here has implications far beyond the Lok Sabha elections. This is considered a bastion of the Hooda family. Out of the 19 elections here, 11 were won by the Congress. And out of these 11, nine were won by the Hooda family between grandfather Ranbir Singh Hooda, father Bhupinder Singh Hooda and son Deepender Singh Hooda. Three generations of Hoodas have won it nine times.

In 2019, Deepender, who won the seat thrice in a row, lost by a margin of little over 7000 votes. Deepender is in race again in a face-off against with BJP’s Arvind Sharma who defeated him in the last general elections.

The results here are also likely to impact the State assembly elections due in six-months. It will also have implications for internal power struggle in Congress.

The Hindu’s Haryana correspondent Ashok Kumar takes us through the rather dizzying turns of the state politics.

Host: Sobhana K. Nair

Production: Shibu Narayan