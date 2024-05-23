GIFT a SubscriptionGift
year
2024 General Elections Phase 6 | These are the Lok Sabha constituencies and States going to polls in Phase 6

Phase 6 of the Lok Sabha elections will be conducted on May 25 with 57 constituencies from 7 States/Union Territories, including Haryana and Delhi, going to the polls

Published - May 23, 2024 05:00 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
An electoral officer demonstrates the functioning of the EVMs and VVPATs to the polling officials during a training programme for the Lok Sabha polls, in Gurugram on April 27. The State of Haryana will see voting in the sixth phase of the elections.

An electoral officer demonstrates the functioning of the EVMs and VVPATs to the polling officials during a training programme for the Lok Sabha polls, in Gurugram on April 27. The State of Haryana will see voting in the sixth phase of the elections. | Photo Credit: ANI

The sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections will take place on May 25, when 57 constituencies from seven States/Union Territories will go to the polls.

The process of filing nominations for these began on April 29. The last date of nominations in Phase 6 is May 6.

All of the 10 constituencies in the State of Haryana will be voting in this phase. The Union Territory of Delhi will also be voting in all of its 7 constituencies in phase 6. 

Here is the full list of constituencies that go to poll on May 25, 2024:

1. Bihar: Valmiki Nagar, Paschim Champaran, Purvi Champaran, Sheohar, Vaishali, Gopalganj, Siwan, Maharajganj

2. Haryana: Ambala, Kurukshetra, Sirsa, Hisar, Karnal, Sonipat, Rohtak, Bhiwani-Mahendragarh, Gurgaon, Faridabad

3. Jharkhand: Giridih, Dhanbad, Ranchi, Jamshedpur

4. Odisha: Sambalpur, Keonjhar, Dhenkanal,  Cuttack, Puri, Bhubaneswar

5. Uttar Pradesh: Sultanpur, Pratapgarh, Phulpur, Allahabad, Ambedkar Nagar, Shrawasti, Domariyaganj, Basti, Sant Kabir Nagar, Lalganj, Azamgarh, Jaunpur, Machhlishahr, Bhadohi

6. West Bengal: Tamluk, Kanthi, Ghatal, Jhargram, Medinipur, Purulia, Bankura, Bishnupur

7. Delhi: Chandni Chowk, North East Delhi, East Delhi, New Delhi, North West Delhi, West Delhi, South Delhi

