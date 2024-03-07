GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

PM Modi in Srinagar, says J&K touching new heights of development after Article 370 abrogation

The Prime Minister extended advance wishes for upcoming pious month of Ramzan and Maha Shivratri

March 07, 2024 02:07 pm | Updated 02:32 pm IST - Srinagar

PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the ‘Viksit Bharat, Viksit Jammu & Kashmir’ programme, in Srinagar.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the ‘Viksit Bharat, Viksit Jammu & Kashmir’ programme, in Srinagar. | Photo Credit: PTI

Jammu and Kashmir is touching new heights of development and breathing freely after the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution in 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in Srinagar on March 7.

Addressing a public rally, Mr. Modi also accused the Congress of misguiding not only the people of Jammu and Kashmir but the entire nation on Article 370 for a long time.

Also Read | ‘Massive’ Srinagar rally will be an endorsement of PM’s policies: BJP

The Prime Minister extended his “advance wishes” for the upcoming pious month of Ramzan and Maha Shivratri, which falls on Friday.

“Jammu and Kashmir is touching new heights of development after the abrogation of Article 370. Jammu and Kashmir is touching new heights of development today because it is breathing freely,” Mr. Modi said at the rally at the Bakshi Stadium.

This was the Prime Minister’s first visit to Kashmir since the BJP-led Centre abrogated the provisions of Article 370, which had given a special status to the erstwhile State of Jammu and Kashmir, and bifurcated it into Union Territories on August 5, 2019.

Mr. Modi inaugurated initiatives worth nearly ₹5,000 crore for boosting the agri-economy in Jammu and Kashmir and attended the ‘Viksit Bharat Viksit Jammu Kashmir’ programme at Srinagar’s Bakshi Stadium where he announced multiple projects related to agriculture and tourism. After inaugurating several development projects, Mr. Modi said he was “elated to be among the wonderful people of Srinagar”.

“The development projects being dedicated today will boost the development of Jammu and Kashmir. A developed Jammu and Kashmir is the priority for a developed India,” he said.

Describing Jammu and Kashmir as the crown of the country, the Prime Minister said the path to building a developed Jammu and Kashmir will emerge from tourism possibilities and empowerment of farmers.

Crowds throng Srinagar’s Bakshi Stadium

People gather at the venue of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Viksit Bharat, Viksit Jammu & Kashmir’ programme, in Srinagar.

People gather at the venue of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Viksit Bharat, Viksit Jammu & Kashmir’ programme, in Srinagar. | Photo Credit: PTI

Wearing Modi masks and chanting his name, thousands of people from across Jammu and Kashmir reached Srinagar’s Bakshi Stadium to attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally.

Hundreds of BJP supporters, wearing tricoloured turbans, also reached the venue while security personnel had a tough time managing the crowd.

Officials said tight security arrangements were in place but there were no restrictions on the movement of people.

Life was normal across the Kashmir valley and most of the shops and other business establishments were open here, the officials said.

Related Topics

Jammu and Kashmir / Prime Minister Narendra Modi / Narendra Modi / state politics

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.