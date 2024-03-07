PM Modi in Srinagar, says J&K touching new heights of development after Article 370 abrogation

March 07, 2024 02:07 pm | Updated 02:32 pm IST - Srinagar

Jammu and Kashmir is touching new heights of development and breathing freely after the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution in 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in Srinagar on March 7.

Addressing a public rally, Mr. Modi also accused the Congress of misguiding not only the people of Jammu and Kashmir but the entire nation on Article 370 for a long time.

Also Read | ‘Massive’ Srinagar rally will be an endorsement of PM’s policies: BJP

The Prime Minister extended his “advance wishes” for the upcoming pious month of Ramzan and Maha Shivratri, which falls on Friday.

“Jammu and Kashmir is touching new heights of development after the abrogation of Article 370. Jammu and Kashmir is touching new heights of development today because it is breathing freely,” Mr. Modi said at the rally at the Bakshi Stadium.

This was the Prime Minister’s first visit to Kashmir since the BJP-led Centre abrogated the provisions of Article 370, which had given a special status to the erstwhile State of Jammu and Kashmir, and bifurcated it into Union Territories on August 5, 2019.

Mr. Modi inaugurated initiatives worth nearly ₹5,000 crore for boosting the agri-economy in Jammu and Kashmir and attended the ‘Viksit Bharat Viksit Jammu Kashmir’ programme at Srinagar’s Bakshi Stadium where he announced multiple projects related to agriculture and tourism. After inaugurating several development projects, Mr. Modi said he was “elated to be among the wonderful people of Srinagar”.

“The development projects being dedicated today will boost the development of Jammu and Kashmir. A developed Jammu and Kashmir is the priority for a developed India,” he said.

Describing Jammu and Kashmir as the crown of the country, the Prime Minister said the path to building a developed Jammu and Kashmir will emerge from tourism possibilities and empowerment of farmers.

Crowds throng Srinagar’s Bakshi Stadium

Wearing Modi masks and chanting his name, thousands of people from across Jammu and Kashmir reached Srinagar’s Bakshi Stadium to attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally.

Hundreds of BJP supporters, wearing tricoloured turbans, also reached the venue while security personnel had a tough time managing the crowd.

Officials said tight security arrangements were in place but there were no restrictions on the movement of people.

Life was normal across the Kashmir valley and most of the shops and other business establishments were open here, the officials said.