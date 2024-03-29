GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Did the electoral bonds scheme enable extortion? | The Hindu parley podcast

March 29, 2024 01:35 am | Updated 01:35 am IST

Vignesh Radhakrishnan
Vignesh Radhakrishnan

Many companies that faced regulatory action from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) or Income Tax (IT) Department donated electoral bonds worth crores of rupees to ruling parties, show data submitted by the State Bank of India (SBI) to the Election Commission of India (ECI). Some companies which got huge government contracts purchased bonds for large amounts. Some new companies, which were incorporated during the COVID-19 pandemic, purchased bonds worth crores of rupees just months after starting out. Was the electoral bonds scheme used as an extortion tool?

Was the electoral bonds scheme used as an extortion tool? Here we discuss this question.

Guests: Subhash Chandra Garg, former Finance and Economic Affairs Secretary, Government of India; Anjali Bhardwaj, a Right To Information activist and founder of Satark Nagrik Sangathan, a citizens’ group working to promote transparency and accountability in government functioning

Host: Vignesh Radhakrishnan

Read the parley article here.

Electoral bonds data | Complete coverage

You can now find The Hindu’s podcasts on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Stitcher. Search for Parley by The Hindu.

Write to us with comments and feedback at socmed4@thehindu.co.in

Related Topics

The Hindu Podcasts / The Hindu Parley Podcast / Electoral bonds

Collection - 40 stories

A video grab from the Supreme Court shows the five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice of India, Justice D.Y. Chandrachud, during a hearing on the electoral bonds case. Photo: YouTube/Supreme Court of India via PTI
Did the electoral bonds scheme enable extortion?
Vignesh Radhakrishnan
Some companies which got huge government contracts purchased bonds for large amounts.
Did the electoral bonds scheme enable extortion? | The Hindu parley podcast
Vignesh Radhakrishnan
You're in this story
Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh addressing the media at AICC, in New Delhi on March 23, 2024.
Electoral bonds
BJP made ‘bribes’ legal via electoral bonds: Congress
The Hindu Bureau
In Telangana, the BRS encashed the bonds purchased by IRB Infra that were purchased a few weeks after the Outer Ring Road (ORR) contract was awarded to the company. Photo: irb.co.in
Electoral bonds linked to project clearances by BRS government in Telangana
The Hindu Bureau
Representational image only.
Realty majors in news helped BRS become fourth highest recipient of electoral bonds
Serish Nanisetti
Granular details of the electoral bonds bought by companies across the country emerged with the State Bank of India on March 21, 2024, releasing additional information pertaining to the bond scheme.
Electoral Bonds data | Firms from Telangana, A.P. loosened purse strings for multiple political parties 
The Hindu Bureau
Nitin Seth, Prashant Bhushan, Anjali Bhardwaj and Jagdeep Chhokar addressing the media at Press Club of India, in New Delhi on March 22, 2024.
Activists seek SC-monitored probe into electoral bonds
The Hindu Bureau
Hyderabad-based Megha Engineering and Infrastructures, Ltd. (MEIL) donated ₹584 crore to the BJP (60% of its donations) – the most by a donor for any single party. File
Electoral Bonds
Electoral bonds full data |  MEIL’s ₹584 crore to BJP is top donation to any party
Vignesh Radhakrishnan,Jasmin Nihalani,Rebecca Rose Varghese
The Congress encashed ₹1,422 crore in total, of which Vedanta Limited contributed ₹125 crore. File
Electoral bonds full data | Vedanta is biggest donor for Congress, Essel Mining for BJD
Jasmin Nihalani,Vignesh Radhakrishnan
Hetero Drugs Ltd., Hetero Labs Ltd., and Hetero Biopharma Ltd. donated ₹50 crore to the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), followed by ₹10 crore to the BJP. File
Electoral bonds full data | Companies under ED, I-T scanner donated poll bonds to BJP, BRS, Congress
Vignesh Radhakrishnan
SBI has released all information related to the electoral bond scheme, including the unique numbers.
Electoral bonds full data | Complete list of donors, parties and unique numbers
The Hindu Data Team
Security personnel stand guard outside the Election Commission of India (ECI) office, at Nirvachan Sadan in New Delhi, on March 21, 2024.
EC publishes electoral bond details, including alpha-numeric bond numbers
PTI
KYC details of purchasers have also not been made public for “security reasons”, SBI tells Supreme Court in its compliance affidavit filed on March 21, 2024. File
Electoral Bonds case | SBI confirms to Supreme Court its ‘complete disclosure’ of electoral bonds data
The Hindu Bureau
Bonds in buckets: List of donors and political parties that encashed electoral bonds
Electoral bond data | Who gave the most and which party got how much in the last two years
Rebecca Rose Varghese,Gautam Nirmal Doshi
Dolo 650 maker Micro Labs bought electoral bonds worth ₹6 crore  a month after the Income Tax Department searched its offices. File
Many pharma companies that bought electoral bonds faced regulatory actions
Vignesh Radhakrishnan,Vasudevan Mukunth
Bonds in buckets: List of donors and political parties that encashed electoral bonds
Electoral bond data | Who gave the most and which party got how much in the first two years
Rebecca Rose Varghese,Gautam Nirmal Doshi
A view of the Supreme Court of India in New Delhi.
Electoral Bonds Case
SC order on electoral bonds disclosure does not cover full details from March 2018
Krishnadas Rajagopal
Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) chief Sharad Pawar.
NCP’s largest single-day encashment of electoral bonds came while in power
The Hindu Bureau
The BJP, the largest recipient of electoral bonds, justified its move not to reveal the names of donors by citing the rules framed under the electoral bonds scheme that the SC has struck down as unconstitutional. File
Electoral bonds scheme
Electoral bonds | Biggest beneficiaries claim inability to reveal donor names
Abhinay Lakshman
Bonded favours: On the electoral bond scheme, sordid revelations
Representative illustration.
ELECTORAL BONDS
New firms bought crores of electoral bonds within months of formation
Vignesh Radhakrishnan,Jasmin Nihalani,Rebecca Rose Varghese
Watch | Electoral bonds: Who were the biggest donors?
The Hindu Bureau
Future Gaming and Hotel Services PR was the largest donor to political parties via the electoral bond route, with a cumulative sum of ₹1,368 crore. Photo used for representational purpose
Electoral bonds data | Many top donors were under ED and Income Tax Department scanner
Vignesh Radhakrishnan,Srinivasan Ramani
File picture of lottery businessman Santiago Martin appearing before a court in Erode, Tamil Nadu
Santiago Martin aka Lottery King | The business tycoon who topped the list of electoral bond donors
S. Vijay Kumar
Supreme Court of India.
Electoral Bonds Data
Why did SBI not give ECI electoral bonds’ numbers to be made public, SC asks
Krishnadas Rajagopal
Future Gaming and Hotel Services MD and lottery baron Santiago Martin. File
Electoral bonds data | Lottery magnate Santiago Martin’s Future Gaming and Hotel Services purchased ₹1,368 crore worth electoral bonds, most among firms 
The Hindu Data Team
A five-judge Bench headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud is specially convening on March 15 to hear the modification application filed by the poll panel body. File
ECI asks Supreme Court to return sealed electoral bonds documents
The Hindu Bureau
The Election Commission of India. File
Electoral bonds data | 22 companies donated over ₹100 crore, BJP got highest share
The Hindu Data Team
Representative image
Electoral bonds data | Full list of donors and recipient political parties
The Hindu Data Team
A view of Supreme Court in New Delhi. SBI has informed the Supreme Court that electoral bonds details have been submitted to the Election Commission of India. File
Electoral bonds | Information ‘hand-delivered’ to Election Commission of India, SBI informs Supreme Court
Krishnadas Rajagopal
CPI(M) workers stage a protest against the State Bank of India (SBI) moving the Supreme Court to seek more time to disclose electoral bond details, outside the SBI office, in Chennai.
Electoral bonds disclosure | Contempt plea moved against SBI for not disclosing details yet
Krishnadas Rajagopal
Electoral bonds were introduced as a substitute for cash donations made to political parties. File
SBI sends electoral bonds details to Election Commission
Sreeparna Chakrabarty
In a landmark verdict delivered on February 15, a five-judge constitution Bench scrapped the Centre’s electoral bonds scheme. File
Electoral bonds | Supreme Court nixes SBI plea for more time to provide details
Krishnadas Rajagopal
CPI(M) workers stage a protest against the State Bank of India (SBI) moving the Supreme Court to seek more time to disclose electoral bond details, outside SBI office, in Chennai, Wednesday, March 6, 2024.
Electoral Bonds
Why did the Supreme Court reject SBI’s plea seeking extension of time to disclose electoral bonds data? | Explained
Aaratrika Bhaumik
‘Once again, it is up to the Supreme Court to call out the SBI’s delaying tactics’
Electoral bonds, the State Bank and the art of evasion
Anjali Bhardwaj,Amrita Johri
Donor anonymity was the main feature of the electoral bonds scheme, which has been criticised for long by transparency activists.
Electoral bonds
Why did the Supreme Court invalidate electoral bonds? | Explained
K. Venkataramanan
CJI Justice D. Y. Chandrachud pronounces the judgement on the petitions challenging the Electoral Bonds Scheme, on February 15, 2024.
Electoral bonds SC verdict: Political influence of money extends to poll outcomes and government decisions
Krishnadas Rajagopal
Unbonded: On the striking down of the Electoral Bond Scheme by the Supreme Court
The State Bank of India’s Delhi Main Branch in Parliament Street, New Delhi is one of the 29 branches that are authorised to issue and encash electoral bonds. Information obtained by the social worker Chandrashekhar Goud under the Right to Information Act from SBI has revealed that between March 2018 and January 24, 2019, 99.8% of the donations received by political parties were through electoral bonds of the highest denominations, ₹10 lakh and ₹1 crore. Photo: Google Maps/Shahnawaz Alam
Electoral Bonds
Why did the Supreme Court strike down the electoral bonds scheme? | Explained
Aaratrika Bhaumik
A five-judge Constitution bench comprising Chief Justice of India D. Y. Chandrachud, Justices Sanjiv Khanna, BR Gavai, JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra pronounce the judgement on the petitions challenging the Electoral Bonds Scheme, in New Delhi on February 15, 2024.
Electoral Bonds scheme verdict
Supreme Court declares electoral bonds scheme unconstitutional
Krishnadas Rajagopal

