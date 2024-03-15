GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Electoral bonds was world's biggest extortion racket: Rahul Gandhi

The funds amassed through the scheme were used to split political parties and topple opposition governments, he said.

March 15, 2024 07:45 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - Thane

PTI
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi interacts with supporters during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Maharashtra’s Palghar district on March 15, 2024. Photo: AICC via PTI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi interacts with supporters during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Maharashtra’s Palghar district on March 15, 2024. Photo: AICC via PTI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on March 15 termed the scrapped electoral bonds scheme brought in by the BJP-led Union government as the "biggest extortion racket in the world." The funds amassed through the scheme were used to split political parties and topple opposition governments, he alleged at a press conference in Thane, a day after data pertaining to the scheme was made public following Supreme Court directions.

Electoral bonds | Congress demands SC-monitored probe into donations to BJP by companies raided by I-T department and ED

Making sense of the electoral bonds data

There was no correlation between the electoral bonds and the contracts given by Congress or other opposition parties' governments in states, said Mr. Gandhi, whose Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra is in Maharashtra in its last leg.

Related Topics

Indian National Congress / Maharashtra

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.