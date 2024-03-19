Electoral bond data: Who gave the most and which party got how much in the first two years

March 19, 2024 11:39 am | Updated 11:40 am IST

Last week , the Election Commission of India (ECI) put up the list of donors who purchased electoral bonds and the political parties that encashed them. On Monday, the Supreme Court asked the State Bank of India to make a “complete disclosure” of electoral bonds data including their unique hidden serial numbers by Thursday. While the numbers that link the purchasers and the donors are awaited, the following tables take a look at the share of bonds purchased and encashed across various dates, for which information is currently available in the public domain.

Lok Sabha elections 2019

The table looks at the companies/individuals with the highest share in total electoral bonds purchased between April 12, 2019 and May 10, 2019 coinciding with the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. It also looks at the parties that got the highest share of the electoral bonds encashed between April 12, 2019 and May 22, 2019.

Keventer Foodpark Infra Ltd. bought Rs.195 crore worth of electoral bonds (13.1% in total purchases in the period), followed by Madanlal Ltd. (12.5%) and Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Ltd.*(8.4%). In case of parties, the BJP encashed Rs.1771.5 crore worth of electoral bonds in the period (84% of the bonds encashed, followed by the Congress at 8%.

Haryana, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Delhi polls

The table looks at the companies/individuals with the highest share in total electoral bonds purchased between July 5, 2019 and January 22, 2020 just before and during during polls in these States. It also looks at the parties with the highest share in the electoral bonds encashed between July 11, 2019 and February 3, 2020.

The share of Infina Finance was 9.8% of total purchases in the period, followed by DLF Commercial Developers Ltd. (8.4%). In case of parties, the BJP’s share was 70.5% of the total bonds encashed followed by the All India Trinamool Congress at 13.3%

In October-November 2020

The table looks at the companies/individuals with the highest share in total electoral bonds purchased between October 19, 2020 and October 28, 2020 just before and during during polls in these States. It also looks at the parties with the highest share in the electoral bonds encashed between October 22, 2020 and November 7, 2020. This period also coincided with the Bihar elections

Future Gaming and Hotel Services formed 53.1% of the total purchases in the period, followed by Megha Engineering and Infrastructures (7.1%), In case of parties, the YSR Congress Party’s share was 31.5% of the total bonds encashed followed by the DMK’s 28.3% and the Biju Janata Dal’s 23.7%

Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Puducherry

The table looks at the companies/individuals with the highest share in total electoral bonds purchased between January 4, 2021 and April 9, 2021. It also looks at the parties with the highest share in the electoral bonds encashed between January 7, 2021 and April 19, 2021. This period coincides with the State elections in Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Puducherry.

Future Gaming and Hotel Services formed 14.8% of the total purchases in the period, followed by Megha Engineering and Infrastructures (10.6%), Haldia Energy (7.5%), Essel Mining (7.4%) and Ranga Sons (6.8%). In case of parties, the BJP’s share was 39.7% of the total bonds encashed followed by the Biju Janata Dal’s 15.7%, the DMK’s 14.4% and the All India Trinamool Congress’ 11%

Source: Election Commission of India

