SBI’s Electoral Bond data: Full list of donors and recipient political parties

ECI publishes the names of the donors who purchased the electoral bonds and the parties which encashed them, along with the dates and denomination of each transaction in two separate lists

March 14, 2024 08:30 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST

The Hindu Data Team
Representative image

Representative image | Photo Credit: KSL

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has put up the full list of donors who purchased electoral bonds and the political parties that encashed them. The State Bank of India (SBI) had disclosed this information to the ECI on March 12. The Supreme Court had directed the ECI to host this information on its website by March 15.  

Also read: Electoral bonds, the State Bank and the art of evasion

The SBI supplied this data in two sets. The first set contains the date of purchase of each Electoral Bond, the name of the purchaser of the bond, and the denomination of the bond purchased. In total 22,217 bonds were purchased between April 1, 2019 and February 15, 2024. Table 1 lists these details. 

As the tables are heavy, please wait for a while for them to load

Table 1

Table appears incomplete? Click to remove AMP mode

The second set contains the date of encashment of electoral bonds, the denomination of the electoral bond, and the political party that encashed it. In total 22,030 bonds were encashed by political parties between April 1, 2019 and February 15, 2024. Table 2 lists these details.

Table 2

The donor and party details are listed separately as the Supreme Court directed the SBI to submit the data in its original form, without attempting to align the names of the donors with the political parties. This instruction came in response to an application from the SBI, which sought an extension until June 30 due to the labour-intensive nature of correlating donors and parties, given that they were maintained in two silos. The Supreme Court asked SBI to furnish the two details to the ECI, which has now published the information.

More stories to follow.

Watch our Data video: Watch | Electoral bonds banned: Which party benefitted the most while it existed?

