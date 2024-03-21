March 21, 2024 08:28 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST

Lottery magnate Santiago Martin’s Future Gaming and Hotel Services PR donated ₹542 crore to the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) through the electoral bond route – the most any single party received from the firm – data released by the Election Commission (EC) on Thursday revealed.

This data pertains to bonds purchased and encashed between April 12, 2019, and January 24, 2024, for which information has been released to the public.

Of the bonds worth ₹1,368 crore purchased by Future Gaming and Hotel Services, 39.6% went to AITC, followed by the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK, ₹503 crore, 36.7%), and the YSR Congress Party CP (₹154 crore, 11.2%). The Bharatiya Janata Party received ₹100 crore from the firm (7.3%).

These conclusions are based on the data the ECI published on Thursday, which it received from the State Bank of India (SBI) as the Supreme Court had directed.

Hyderabad-based Megha Engineering and Infrastructures, Ltd. (MEIL) and its subsidiary Western UP Power Transmission Company, Ltd. together donated ₹1,186 crore, the second in terms of total cumulative donations.

MEIL donated ₹584 crore to the BJP (60% of its donations) – its most for any party – followed by ₹195 crore to the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (20%), and ₹85 crore to the DMK (8.8%). Its subsidiary Western UP Power Transmission Company, Ltd. donated ₹110 crore to the Indian National Congress (INC), the most for any party, followed by ₹80 crore to the BJP.

Qwik Supply Chain Pvt. Ltd. – the third biggest donor via the electoral bond route – gave ₹375 crore to the BJP and ₹25 crore to the Shiv Sena. (Three Reliance Group companies own 50% of Qwik.) Haldia Energy bought bonds worth ₹281 for the AITC and ₹81 crore for the BJP. Vedanta, Ltd. gave ₹226 crore to the BJP, followed by ₹104 crore to the INC.

Keventer Food Park Infra, Ltd., MKJ Enterprises, Ltd., and Madanlal, Ltd. – all three firms registered with the same address in Kolkata and with at least one director in common – donated ₹573 crore together. Of this, 60%, or ₹346 crore, went to the BJP and 21% (Rs 121 crore) went to the INC.