Lok Sabha election updates | NCW demands action from EC against Cong’s Shrinate over Kangana comments

The National Commission for Women had written to the Election Commission demanding strict action against Congress leaders Supriya Shrinate and H.S. Ahir for their derogatory comments against actress Kangana Ranaut, who is the BJP candidate from Mandi Lok Sabha seat.

March 26, 2024 07:52 am | Updated 07:56 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Hundreds of cadres belonging to the DMK, AIADMK and the BJP gathered near the gate of the office of the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) Regional Deputy Commissioner Officer (North) with flags without permission on March 25, 204, which is a violation of the Model Code of Conduct.

Hundreds of cadres belonging to the DMK, AIADMK and the BJP gathered near the gate of the office of the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) Regional Deputy Commissioner Officer (North) with flags without permission on March 25, 204, which is a violation of the Model Code of Conduct.

The Shiv Sena (UBT)‘s first list of candidates in Maharashtra for the ensuing Lok Sabha elections will be formally declared today, on March 26, 2024.

The list of the Uddhav Thackeray-led opposition party, a constituent of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in the state, will feature up to 16 names, he said.

Here’s the full schedule of the elections

“The Shiv Sena (UBT)‘s (first) list will be declared tomorrow (March 26). We will declare candidates for 15-16 seats tomorrow,” the Rajya Sabha MP told reporters here.

Meamwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena is likely to release its first list of candidates in a day or two, party leader and Lok Sabha MP Rahul Shewale said.

A total of 102 parliamentary constituencies in 21 States and Union Territories (UTs) will go to the polls in the first phase on April 19. 

  • March 26, 2024 07:56
    Mahayuti will win all seats going to polls in east Vidarbha in first phase, says Fadnavis

    Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the Mahayuti alliance is confident of a clean sweep in east Vidarbha region going to polls in the first phase on April 19.

    He claimed people will vote for the saffron alliance on account of the work done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the last 10 years.

    “BJP is seeing a favourable mood in the constituencies in east Vidarbha going to polls in the first phase. In Nagpur, a very strong candidate like Nitin ji (Union Minister Nitin Gadkari) is contesting again,” Mr. Fadnavis told reporters at Nagpur airport when asked if BJP and Congress will be locked in a straight fight. Read more

  • March 26, 2024 07:25
    NCW demands action against Congress’s Shrinate

    The National Commission for Women has written to the Election Commission demanding strict action against Congress leaders Supriya Shrinate and H.S.Ahir for their derogatory comments against actress Kangana Ranaut, who is the BJP candidate from Mandi Lok Sabha seat.

    Ms. Shrinate’s Instagram post containing objectionable remarks about Ms. Ranaut has been removed from her Instagram handle.

    Ahir, state joint co-ordinator of Kisan Congress, also made derogatory remarks against her.

    The NCW said its chairperson Rekha Sharma has written to the Election Commission demanding action against Shrinate and Ahir.

    “National Commission for Women is appalled by the disgraceful conduct of Ms. Supriya Shrinate and Mr. H.S. Ahir, who made lewd and derogatory remarks about @KanganaTeam on social media. Such behavior is intolerable and goes against the dignity of women. @sharmarekha has sent a letter to the Election commissioner of India demanding an immediate and strict action against them. Let’s uphold respect and dignity for all women. #RespectWomen,” the NCW said in a post.

    Ms. Ranaut also hit out at Ms. Shrinate, saying that she has played various roles and every woman deserves dignity.

    “Dear Supriya ji, in the last 20 years of my career as an artist I have played all kinds of women. From a naive girl in Queen to a seductive spy in Dhaakad, from a goddess in Manikarnika to a demon in Chandramukhi, from a prostitute in Rajjo to a revolutionary leader in Thalaivii,” Ms. Ranaut tweeted.

    However, Ms. Shrinate clarified that many people have access to her Facebook and Instagram accounts, and someone from them made an extremely inappropriate post.

    “As soon as I came to know, I deleted that post. Everyone who knows me, also knows very well that I can never make personal and indecent comments towards any woman. I wanted to know how this happened,” she said.

  • March 26, 2024 06:58
    Denied BJP MP ticket, GVL promises to continue to work for development of Visakhapatnam

    BJP MP G.V.L. Narasimha Rao has said that he will continue to work on developing Visakhapatnam through the various activities of the ‘GVL For Vizag’ programme with an eye on the general elections.

    Mr. Narasimha Rao sent a video message on Monday thanking party leaders and workers, his friends, and well-wishers for standing by him and for expressing unhappiness over the party denying him the ticket for the Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha constituency. He said that he has been working in Visakhapatnam for the past three years and was successful in finding a solution to some of the issues. Read more

  • March 26, 2024 06:56
    Nine where DMK, AIADMK, BJP are fighting it out, saw a mixed bag of results in 2009 and 2014

    A mixed bag of results was witnessed in nine Lok Sabha constituencies in the 2009 and 2014 polls where the three lead parties of their respective fronts - DMK, AIADMK and BJP are contesting now. 

    In 2009, the ruling DMK won in six while the AIADMK-headed front, three. The former bagged North Chennai, Vellore, Tiruvannamalai, Namakkal, Nilgiris and Perambalur. The AIADMK captured South Chennai and Pollachi and its ally Communist Party of India (CPI-Marxist), Coimbatore. Read more

  • March 26, 2024 06:55
    Trounce Pawan Kalyan in Pithapuram, Mudragada tells YSRCP’s Kapu cadre

    Kapu leader Mudragada Padmanabham on Monday exhorted Kapu cadre to hand a resounding defeat to Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan in the Pithapuram Assembly constituency of Kakinada district.

    On Monday, YSRCP’s Kakinada Lok Sabha candidate Ch. Sunil Kumar met Mr. Padmanabham at the latter’s residence to discuss the strategy for the upcoming election. Read more

  • March 26, 2024 06:53
    Congress leverages Telangana, Karnataka as electoral models

    In the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections, the Congress seems to have chosen Telangana and Karnataka as pivotal states for its nationwide campaign, aiming for optimal electoral success. 

    According to party sources, it is apparent that the party has formulated an extensive manifesto named ‘Paanch Nyay’ (Five Justice), tailored to resonate with key voter demographics including women, farmers, and youth. The party think-tank is of the opinion that there is a positive response to ongoing welfare initiatives in Telangana. Read more

  • March 26, 2024 06:51
    Akali Dal banks on panthic agenda to regain lost ground in Punjab

    he Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), which has been going through a rough patch following drubbings in the 2017 and 2022 Assembly elections, is seeking a return to its panthic (Sikh) agenda ahead of the general election

    The party also asserted that it would continue to champion the cause of farmers and farm labourers and said all promises made to them must be fulfilled. The resolution also called for an end to interference in the religious affairs and institutions of the Khalsa Panth. The resolution also urged the Government of India to honour its written commitment to release Bandi Singhs (Sikh prisoners) who had completed their jail terms. Read more

  • March 26, 2024 06:49
    Intra-party rivalry puts Congress’s unity to the test in Maharashtra’s Chandrapur

    The Congress laid speculation to rest by announcing Pratibha Dhanorkar as its candidate for the Chandrapur Lok Sabha seat in Maharashtra on Saturday night. However, the announcement was marked by a fierce intra-party battle in the local party unit.

    Ms. Dhanorkar, widow of the late Suresh ‘Balu’ Dhanrokar who secured the sole victory for Congress in the western State in the 2019 general election, had got the nod due to her husband’s untimely death. She is also a Congress MLA from Warora in the district and is said to have had the support of State unit chief Nana Patole. Read more

  • March 26, 2024 06:44
    The LDF’s big weapon against the UDF in Kerala

    When the Union government notified the rules for the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), 2019 on March 11, just days ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, there was little doubt about its real intent. While the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), with an eye on votes, proudly owned the move, the reaction of its Kerala unit has been muted given the significant minority population in the State.

    The ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) in Kerala was quick to criticise the CAA and place itself as the bulwark against the Sangh Parivar’s designs, followed by the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF), even though both the fronts called the notification a diversion from the electoral bonds issue. While the LDF government reiterated that the CAA and the National Register of Citizens will not be implemented in Kerala, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president K. Sudhakaran said that the CAA will be “thrown into the Arabian Sea” if INDIA comes to power. Read more

  • March 26, 2024 06:42
    Over 400 nominations received from candidates across T.N.

    Prominent candidates of from national and regional political parties filed their nomination for the April 19 Lok Sabha polls in their respective constituencies on Monday. While dramatic events unfolded leading to tense moments in some places, there were heart-warming scenes also in a few some constituencies.

    BJP’s leader and Union Minister of State L. Murugan (The Nilgiris), former Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan (Chennai South) and former Union Minister of State Pon. Radhakrishnan (Kanniyakumari), DMK treasurer and former Union Minister T.R. Baalu (Sriperumbudur) and CPI (M)‘s Su. Venkatesan (Madurai) were among the prominent candidates, who filed their nomination. Expelled AIADMK leader and former CM O. Panneerselvam filed his papers in Ramanathapuram. Read more

Related Topics

General Elections 2024 / Bharatiya Janata Party / Indian National Congress / All India Trinamool Congress / Aam Aadmi Party / Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam / All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam / Janata Dal - Secular / Janata Dal (United) / Bahujan Samaj Party / Samajwadi Party / Indian National Lok Dal / Nationalist Congress Party / Shiv Sena / Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray / Biju Janata Dal / Rashtriya Janata Dal

