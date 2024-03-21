Electoral bonds full data | Congress received most poll bonds from Vedanta, BRS from MEIL

March 21, 2024 11:28 pm | Updated 11:37 pm IST - Chennai

The Congress, the third largest beneficiary of the electoral bonds scheme, received most of its funding from Vedanta Limited, while the Bharat Rashtra Samithi, the fourth on the list, got most of its donations from the Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Limited (MEIL).

The Congress encashed ₹1,422 crore in total, of which Vedanta Limited contributed ₹125 crore, followed by ₹110 crore that came from Western UP Power Transmission Company limited, a subsidiary of MEIL, and ₹91.6 crore from MKJ Enterprises.

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi encashed ₹1,214 crore in total, of which ₹195 crore came from MEIL, ₹94 crore from Yashodha Super Speciality Hospital, and ₹50 crore from Chennai Green Woods Private Limited.

Of the ₹6,060.5 crore encashed by the BJP through electoral bonds, ₹584 crore or 9% of all donations came from MEIL. Qwik Supply Chain Private Limited came second with ₹375 crore or 6% of all donations encashed by the party during the period. Vedanta Limited (₹230.15 crore) and Bharti Airtel (₹197.4 crore) were the other big donors to the party.

The All India Trinamool Congress, which encashed ₹1,609.50 crore via this route, received ₹542 crore or 33.7% of all its donations from Santiago Martin’s Future Gaming and Hotel Services. Haldia Energy Limited was the second largest donor with ₹281 crore or 17.5% of all donations encashed by the Trinamool Congress.

The Biju Janata Dal, encashed a total of ₹775 crore, of which ₹ 174.5 crore is from Essel Mining, followed by ₹100 crore from Jindal Steel and Power limited and ₹70 crore from Utkal Alumina International Limited.

The YSCRP, encashed ₹337 crore in total, of which ₹154 crore was from Future Gaming and Hotel Services, followed by MEIL’s contribution of ₹ 37 crore and Ramco Cements’ contribution of ₹24 crore.