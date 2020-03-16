Top news of the day: Many States close educational institutions to prevent coronavirus spread, M.P. Governor tells Kamal Nath to hold floor test on Tuesday, and more

As world continues to grapple with the coronavirus pandemic, the Union Health Ministry on Sunday said there were 110 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in India. Reports from States, however, put the figure of persons testing positive for COVID-19 at 119. Ten persons have so far been discharged after treatment. Globally more than 162,000 are infected and over 6,000 have died.

The possibility of a floor test in the Madhya Pradesh Vidhan Sabha has been put off, as the Speaker, on the first day of the Budget Session on Monday, adjourned it to March 26 because of the novel coronavirus threat, giving a breather to the embattled Congress government.

Also read: M.P. floor test: Shivraj Singh Chouhan moves Supreme Court against Speaker’s decision

The Telangana Legislative Assembly has opposed the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Population Register (NPR), and National Register of Citizens (NRC), alleging these formed part of concerted attempts to tinker with the inclusive and non-religious nature of the citizenship.

Describing the reconstruction scheme for Yes Bank as credible and sustainable, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das on Monday sought to assure the private bank’s depositors that their hard-earned money is safe.

The Delhi Police on Monday arrested suspended Aam Aadmi Party councillor Tahir Hussain from a court here in connection with the alleged killing of Intelligence Bureau official Ankit Sharma during the recent communal violence in northeast Delhi.

The Supreme Court Monday rejected the anticipatory bail pleas of civil rights activists Gautam Navlakha and Anand Teltumbde in connection with the Bhima Koregaon violence case.

Vodafone Idea on Monday paid ₹3354 crore to the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), being the balance part of the principal amount towards adjusted gross revenue (AGR) liability, according to its self assessment of the dues.

With over 145 countries affected by coronavirus, most airlines in the world will go bankrupt by the end of May 2020 on account of restrictions being put in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19, said Centre for Asia Pacific Aviation (CAPA), a leading aviation consulting group, in a report.

Ailing football commentator and historian Novy Kapadia on Monday received a grant of ₹4 lakh from the sports ministry to cover his medical expenses after the Delhi University failed to clear his pension fund even after four decades of service.

The Pakistan and Bangladesh cricket boards on Monday decided to postpone the upcoming one-day international and Test in Karachi indefinitely amid the COVID-19 pandemic which has derailed sporting calendars globally.

Resuming its free fall, the BSE Sensex plunged over 2,713 points on Monday, tracking a selloff in Asian peers as the coronavirus pandemic continued to wreak havoc on markets.