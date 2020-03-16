MP Assembly session live | House adjourned till March 26; no floor test today

The Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly assembled on Monday morning, thus marking the beginning of the Budget session. But the larger question is will the Kamal Nath-led Congress government survive?

Here are the updates:

The Assembly session began after recitation of Vande Mataram. MLAs also raised slogans of ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’.

Prominent members who reached the House included Chief Minister Kamal Nath, BJP vice president and MLA Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Leader of Opposition Gopal Bhargava and others.

After appealing to the Members to uphold Parliamentary traditions and responsibilities in a peaceful manner, Governor Lalji Tandon completes his address and leaves.

The House has been adjourned till March 26. No floor test will happen today.

The MLAs of the ruling Congress and opposition BJP have arrived at the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly for the Budget session amid suspense over holding of a floor test.

Many legislators could be seen wearing protecting masks in view of the novel coronavirus scare. Speaker NP Prajapati had arranged these masks for all legislators.