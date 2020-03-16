Coronavirus | Remaining matches in Bangladesh’s tour of Pakistan postponed indefinitely

The Pakistan and Bangladesh cricket boards on Monday decided to postpone the upcoming one-day international and Test in Karachi indefinitely amid the COVID-19 pandemic which has derailed sporting calendars globally.
Bangladesh were due to arrive in Karachi on March 29 to play an ODI on April 1 and the second ICC World Test Championship Test from April 5-9.
“The two boards will now work together to identify a future opportunity to complete the ICC World Test Championship commitment,” the PCB said in a statement.
The first Test of the series was played in Rawalpindi from February 7-10, which Pakistan won by an innings and 44 runs.
Also read: Babar and Masood send Bangladesh on a leather hunt
The PCB has also indefinitely postponed the Pakistan Cup one-day tournament, which was scheduled to start from March 24.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.