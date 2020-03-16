Cricket

Coronavirus | Remaining matches in Bangladesh’s tour of Pakistan postponed indefinitely

Pakistan skipper Azhar Ali, right, and his Bangladesh counterpart Mominul Haque with the Test series trophy at the Pindi Cricket Stadium, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020.

Pakistan skipper Azhar Ali, right, and his Bangladesh counterpart Mominul Haque with the Test series trophy at the Pindi Cricket Stadium, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020.   | Photo Credit: AP

Bangladesh were due to arrive in Karachi on March 29 to play an ODI on April 1 and the second ICC World Test Championship Test from April 5-9.

The Pakistan and Bangladesh cricket boards on Monday decided to postpone the upcoming one-day international and Test in Karachi indefinitely amid the COVID-19 pandemic which has derailed sporting calendars globally.

“The two boards will now work together to identify a future opportunity to complete the ICC World Test Championship commitment,” the PCB said in a statement.

The first Test of the series was played in Rawalpindi from February 7-10, which Pakistan won by an innings and 44 runs.

The PCB has also indefinitely postponed the Pakistan Cup one-day tournament, which was scheduled to start from March 24.

