Coronavirus live updates | 114 test positive for COVID-19 in India

As world continues to grapple with the coronavirus pandemic, the Union Health Ministry on Sunday said there were 110 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in India. Reports from States, however, put the figure of persons testing positive for COVID-19 at 114. Of the new cases two were from Maharashtra, two from Kerala and one each from Rajasthan, Karnataka, Telangana and Uttarakhand. Ten persons have so far been discharged after treatment.

Outside India, Italy recorded a 25% rise in coronavirus death toll in just 24 hours. As of Sunday, as many as 1,809 people have died and 24,747 cases detected. Elsewhere, U.S. recorded nearly 3,000 cases and 65 deaths attributed to coronavirus.

Globally more than 162,000 are infected and over 6,000 have died.

Here are the latest updates:

7.45 am

Pope in dramatic visit to empty Rome to pray for end of virus

Pope Francis ventured into a deserted Rome on Sunday to pray at two shrines for the end of the coronavirus pandemic, as the Vatican said his Easter services will be held without the public for the first time.

Francis left the Vatican unannounced to pray at the Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore and then walked along one of Rome's main streets to visit St. Marcello church to pray before a crucifix that was used in a procession when the plague hit Rome in 1522.

A Vatican statement said he prayed for an end to the pandemic and also for the sick, their families and health providers and workers keeping pharmacies and food stories open amid a national lockdown.

A Vatican picture showed the pope and a small security detail walking on an empty Via del Corso, which is usually packed with shoppers and people taking strolls on Sunday.

- Reuters

7.30 am

Data | India's coronavirus testing rates are among the lowest in the world

While most of China’s neighbours have been able to contain the spread of COVID-19, countries far from it are seeing an exponential surge in cases. Early testing and wider coverage distinguish such Asian countries from Western countries. However, India is dangerously placed as it has among the lowest testing rates.