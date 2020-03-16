Suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain arrested in IB officer murder case

The Delhi Police on Monday arrested suspended Aam Aadmi Party councillor Tahir Hussain from a court here in connection with the alleged killing of Intelligence Bureau official Ankit Sharma during the recent communal violence in northeast Delhi.

The police has sought five-day custody of Hussain before Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Pawan Singh Rajawat.

Hussain was booked for his alleged role in the murder of the IB staffer during the communal riots that rocked the city last month.

The family of Sharma (26), who was found dead in a drain near his home in riot-hit Chand Bagh area, has accused Hussain of being behind the killing.

On the complaint of Sharma’s father, the police registered FIR against Hussain, who has rejected the charges.

