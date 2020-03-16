National

Bhima-Koregaon: SC rejects anticipatory bail pleas of Gautam Navlakha, Anand Teltumbde

Gautam Navlakha being arrested in Delhi last year.

Gautam Navlakha being arrested in Delhi last year.   | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

The Supreme Court Monday rejected the anticipatory bail pleas of civil rights activists Gautam Navlakha and Anand Teltumbde in connection with the Bhima Koregaon violence case.

A Bench of Justices Arun Mishra and M.R. Shah asked both the activists to surrender within three weeks. The top court also asked them to surrender their passports forthwith.

The court had on March 6 extended till Monday the interim protection from arrest granted to both the activists.

Mr. Teltumbde and Mr. Navlakha had approached the high court seeking pre-arrest bail in November last year after a sessions court in Pune rejected their pleas.

Mr. Navlakha, Mr. Teltumbde and several other activists have been booked by Pune Police for their alleged Maoist links and several other charges following the violence at Koregaon Bhima village in Pune district on January 1, 2018.

All the accused have denied the allegations.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 16, 2020 3:23:08 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/bhima-koregaon-sc-rejects-anticipatory-bail-pleas-of-gautam-navlakha-anand-teltumbde/article31081644.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY