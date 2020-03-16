Bhima-Koregaon: SC rejects anticipatory bail pleas of Gautam Navlakha, Anand Teltumbde

The Supreme Court Monday rejected the anticipatory bail pleas of civil rights activists Gautam Navlakha and Anand Teltumbde in connection with the Bhima Koregaon violence case.
A Bench of Justices Arun Mishra and M.R. Shah asked both the activists to surrender within three weeks. The top court also asked them to surrender their passports forthwith.
The court had on March 6 extended till Monday the interim protection from arrest granted to both the activists.
Mr. Teltumbde and Mr. Navlakha had approached the high court seeking pre-arrest bail in November last year after a sessions court in Pune rejected their pleas.
Mr. Navlakha, Mr. Teltumbde and several other activists have been booked by Pune Police for their alleged Maoist links and several other charges following the violence at Koregaon Bhima village in Pune district on January 1, 2018.
All the accused have denied the allegations.
