IB man’s death: murder case against AAP leader

A day after the body of Intelligence Bureau officer Ankit Sharma’s family blamed AAP leader Tahir Hussain for the youth’s death, the Delhi police on Thursday registered a case of murder and rioting against Mr. Hussain.

Ankit had gone missing on Tuesday evening. His body was recovered on Wednesday. His father Ravinder Sharma, who works with the Delhi police, alleged that his son was caught by rioters and taken to a building which belonged to AAP corporator Tahir Hussain and was brutally murdered.

According to an AAP leader, Mr. Tahir has been suspended from the party’s primary membership till the police investigation is over.

Commenting on the allegation, Mr. Hussain, in a video, said: “This is not true. Things are being said about me only to defame me. A crowd broke the gate of my office and went to the terrace. I sought help from the police. They reached after hours and I left the place along with my family.”

He said that he had requested for police deployment at the building to make sure nobody used it for illegal purposes. “But the policemen, who were already deployed, left and rioters did what I was afraid of. Whatever has happened is wrong,” he said.

CM’s statement

Responding to allegations of petrol bomb and stones being found and thrown from the terrace of Mr. Hussain’s house, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that everyone who incited violence should be put behind the bars. “Arrest them and put them in jail. If anyone of them is found to be a an AAP member, then punish that person twice. Stop doing politics over the security of the country,” he said.

Mr. Kejriwal, in his statement, said that strict action must be taken against everyone who is found guilty of instigating violence, irrespective of the political party the person belongs to. “I do not have control over the police... Seeking comments from the public, officials, leaders, etc. will not resolve the issue. Is this how justice works?” he said.