Top news of the day: PM Modi announces Ram temple trust, Centre and Delhi move SC against HC verdict on hanging Nirbhaya case convicts, and more

BJP members react in the Lok Sabha on February 5, 2020 as Prime Minister Narendra Modi announces the formation of a trust for the construction of a Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Photo: LSTV/PTI

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

PM announces Cabinet nod for Ram temple in Ayodhya

Soon after the proceedings began in the Lok Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that the government had decided to transfer the entire 67.703 acres in Ayodha to the trust. “This trust will be fully autonomous to take any decision regarding the construction of temple,” he said. | 5 acres given for building mosque is in Ayodhya’s Dhannipur village

Nirbhaya case convicts hanging | Delhi High Court rejects Centre’s plea; Centre and Delhi governments move Supreme Court

The Delhi High Court said all the four convicts in the Nirbhaya case have to be executed together, not separately, and faulted the authorities concerned for not taking steps for issuance of death warrant after rejection of appeals of the convicts by the Supreme Court in 2017. Hours after the HC verdict, the Centre and the Delhi governments filed an appeal in the apex court.

Sabarimala case review | Supreme Court to hear arguments on February 6

This development follows renowned jurist and senior advocate Fali Nariman’s objection on February 3 to the manner in which the court turned a review of the Sabarimala case into an opportunity to examine “larger issues” concerning the essential religious practices of various faiths, including Islam and Zoroastrianism.

Sajjad Lone, Waheed Parra released from detention in Jammu and Kashmir

13 political leaders now remain detained at the MLA hostel in Srinagar which has been temporarily converted into a subsidiary jail. | Opposition walks out of Lok Sabha over Farooq Abdullah’s continued detention

Madhya Pradesh Cabinet passes resolution against CAA

Kerala, Punjab, Rajasthan and West Bengal legislatures have passed resolutions against the amended citizenship law.

Panic in Bengaluru as four-storey building tilts

Residents of the building evacuated before alerting the fire control room and the BBMP.

Opposition parties misleading people about CAA and NPR, says Rajinikanth

Rajinikanth cited the Central government’s assurances about the CAA — that it would not affect Indian citizens in anyway. “It is about giving citizenships to people who have come from neighbouring countries. A big scare has been created that Muslims will be affected. How will it affect Indian Muslims? The Muslims in India decided to stay back here during Partition stating that India is their land and that they will live and die here. How can they be sent out? If something like that happens, I will be the first one to speak out,” he said. | Actor Vijay questioned by Income Tax officials on the sets of his film Master

Delhi Assembly elections | BJP has no discourse, but desperate for a win, says Arvind Kejriwal

I feel the people have made up their minds. People appreciate the work we have done, the Delhi CM says. | EC imposes 24-hour ban on BJP MP Parvesh Verma

Implement it, observes Supreme Court after government says women should go far ahead of men

Written note in Supreme Court containing government’s views on permanent commission for women Army officers had raised eyebrows.

Coronavirus | Compulsory quarantine for 14 days for all arrivals to Hong Kong from mainland China

Leader Carrie Lam said the measures were aimed at curbing the cross-border flow of people to prevent the spread of the new virus. | For Xi, the coronavirus challenge comes laden with economic costs and political risks

Buttigieg takes lead in Iowa caucuses, Sanders second

Elizabeth Warren was in third place followed by Joe Biden.

State of the Union speech: Trump scorns Democrats, touts economy

Seeing U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi for the first time since she stormed out of a White House meeting four months ago, he declined to shake her outstretched hand as he gave her a copy of the speech. Ms. Pelosi appeared to be taken aback. She and Mr. Trump have not spoken since their October meeting, both sides said. | Nancy Pelosi rips up Trump speech

Auto Expo 2020: Hyundai unveils new Tucson

The latest vehicle, powered by 2.0 litre petrol and diesel BS 6 engines, will further strengthen the Hyundai’s dominance in SUV segment in India, says company’s MD & CEO. | Tata Motors to launch four more products in 18-24 months | Renault unveils Triber Easy-R AMT | Maruti Suzuki launches Concept FUTURO-e | MG Motor India lines up 14 global models, including Marvel X

Ind vs NZ | Shreyas ton in vain as New Zealand chase 348 thanks to Taylor century

KL Rahul continued his purple patch, smashing unbeaten 88 off 64 balls while Kohli made 51 off 63 deliveries in the first ODI in Hamilton.

