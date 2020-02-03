National

Sabarimala case: SC to frame questions relating to discrimination against women in religions

The Ayyappa temple at Sabarimala

The Ayyappa temple at Sabarimala  

more-in

A nine-judge Bench, headed by Chief Justice S.A. Bobde, is hearing several senior lawyers on the issue of framing of questions to be decided by it.

The Supreme Court on Monday resumed the exercise of framing questions to be deliberated upon by it in dealing with the issue of discrimination against women in various religions, including the matter of entry of females at Sabarimala temple in Kerala.

A nine-judge Bench, headed by Chief Justice S.A. Bobde, is hearing several senior lawyers, including jurist F.S. Nariman, on the issue of framing of questions to be decided by it.

A reference relating to discrimination of women in various religions was made to a larger bench through a judgment delivered on November 14 last year in the Sabarimala case.

The Bench has to frame questions which have a reason in various petitions relating to entry of Muslim women in two mosques, the practice of female genital mutilation in Dawoodi bohra Muslim community and denial of right to Parsi women who have married outside their religion.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics National
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 3, 2020 12:07:03 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/sabarimala-case-sc-to-frame-questions-relating-to-discrimination-against-women-in-religions/article30724662.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY