Delhi 2020

EC imposes 24-hour ban on BJP MP Parvesh Verma

BJP MP Parvesh Verma./ File photo

BJP MP Parvesh Verma./ File photo   | Photo Credit: PTI

more-in

With this, he will not be able to campaign for the February 8 Delhi assembly polls any further.

The Election Commission on Wednesday imposed a 24-hour campaign ban on BJP MP Parvesh Verma for his “terrorist” remark against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The ban on Mr. Verma, second in the last one week, came into force at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

With that, he will not be able to campaign for the February 8 Delhi assembly polls any further. Campaigning ends at 5 p.m. on Thursday.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Delhi 2020
Delhi
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 5, 2020 9:27:15 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/elections/delhi-assembly/ec-imposes-24-hour-ban-on-bjp-mp-parvesh-verma/article30744701.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY