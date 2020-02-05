Other States

Ayodhya: U.P. govt. allots 5 acres for mosque in Dhannipur village

A general view of Ayodhya.

A general view of Ayodhya.   | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The land given to Sunni Central Waqf Board is 18 km from the district headquarters on the Lucknow State highway

The five acres allotted to the Sunni Central Waqf Board for building a mosque following the Supreme Court verdict in Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi title suit will be in Dhannipur village in Sohawal tehsil of Ayodhya, the Uttar Pradesh government said on Wednesday.

The site is 18 km from the district headquarters on the Lucknow State highway, the government said after a Cabinet meeting.

The State government had sent a proposal with three alternative sites to the Centre of which one was selected, State Cabinet Minister Shrikant Sharma.

“This is a suitable location in Ayodhya in many ways,” said Mr. Sharma. This would prove to be a suitable location from the perspective of transportation, road connectivity, public facilities, communal harmony, public order and law and order, he said.

Uttar Pradesh
Ayodhya
