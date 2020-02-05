Auto expo 2020: Renault unveils Triber Easy-R AMT

Renault on Wednesday unveiled Triber Easy-R AMT, which will be launched in the first half of this year.

The new Triber comes fitted with the 'Energy' engine – a 1.0-liter petrol engine, offering a great balance between performance and fuel economy, with low total cost of maintenance.

“Looking at evolving customer preferences, the AMT technology is becoming a popular choice across segments and we are happy to build on our portfolio with the Renault TRIBER EASY-R AMT. We will continue our pursuit of growth in 2020, led by a strong product plan and a strategic and collaborative approach with all our partners," Venkatram Mamillapalle, Country CEO & Managing Director, Renault India Operations said.

Triber — outcome of a joint project between Renault teams in India and France, was specifically designed keeping in mind opportunities for innovative products in the Indian market.

With more than 28,000 TRIBERs already sold in India, Renault has commenced the exports of TRIBER to South Africa and the SAARC region, Mr. Mamillapalle added. He further stated that with the EASY-R AMT option, Renault will take forward the key USPs of TRIBER being a flexible, attractive & affordable offering.

"Renault TRIBER… gave us the opportunity to be present in the largest and the fastest growing segment of the Indian automobile market. It is very motivating to see the outstanding response from customers and today we will take another step forward in the TRIBER journey with the reveal of the Renault TRIBER EASY-R AMT,” Mr. Mamillapalle said.

The launch of Renault TRIBER together with the new Renault DUSTER and Renault KWID has ensured that Renault is progressing despite the challenging macro-economic environment in India, he said. In 2019, Renault sales grew 7.9% to 88,869 units.

Renault has also expanded its network reach to more than 370 sales and 450 service touchpoints, that include 257 service workshops and 215 locations covered through Workshop On Wheels.

With a developing product portfolio, increasing network and clear strategic direction, Renault is taking concerted efforts to grow the brand in India, which is an important market for the Group’s global expansion plans, the company said.