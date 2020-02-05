Maruti Suzuki kicks off Auto Expo with Concept FUTURO-e

Country’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki on Wednesday kicked off the Auto Expo 2020 with the global premiere of Concept FUTURO-e.

“The India-first preview reflects the importance of Indian customers in Suzuki’s business. Concept FUTURO-e has been conceptualised and designed in India by our young and bright team,” company’s Managing Director Kenichi Ayukawa said.

The new concept, which is aimed at bringing together nuances of a coupé to an SUV, is the first such design study from Maruti Suzuki’s stable amid growing demand for SUVs among the Indian consumers.

It gives a glimpse into future of trendy SUVs as imagined by Maruti Suzuki. “ It is future ready with a wide array of powertrain options like hybrid & pure EV,” the company said.

“Concept FUTURO-e will introduce a fresh global design perspective to the Indian automobile landscape. An electric SUV-coupé defined by its bold and sporty characteristics is sure to delight you,” Mr. Ayukawa said.

He further added that the new decade would be marked with new trends in automobile sector, with customers seeking unique mobility solutions, futuristic innovations, environment-friendly technologies and bold, dynamic, and aspirational designs.

“All these are expected to start a new automobile era in this decade. Though the starting of the decade is a little muted and the industry is under pressures of high acquisition cost and low demand,” he said.

Stating that the company planned to manufacture and sell the next million green vehicles, including CNG and hybrid vehicles, at a much faster pace over the next couple of years, Mr. Ayukawa said Maruti Suzuki had stopped manufacture of BS4 cars, and all their production was now BS6 compliant.

With the launch of CNG in 2010 and Smart Hybrid in 2015, the company had cumulatively sold one million green vehicles in India.

The Concept FUTURO-e has layered front bumper fins, linear etching patterns on the body and use of signature graphic elements, while Silver Nebula matt body colour, inspired from galactic hues, gives a futuristic imagery.

“Concept FUTURO-e features flexible swivel travel seats and console which give occupants an unparalleled comfort and freedom to engage freely with infotainment features...The futuristic blue and ivory high contrast colour scheme accentuates the floating concept of the interior,” the company said.