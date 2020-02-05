International

Coronavirus | Compulsory quarantine for 14 days for all arrivals to Hong Kong from mainland China

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam, center, speaks during a press conference in Hong Kong Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020.

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam, center, speaks during a press conference in Hong Kong Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020.   | Photo Credit: AP

Leader Carrie Lam said the measures were aimed at curbing the cross-border flow of people to prevent the spread of the new virus

Hong Kong will close two cruise terminals and will put anyone coming from mainland China into compulsory quarantine for 14 days, its leader Carrie Lam said on Wednesday.

Ms. Lam said the measures were aimed at curbing the cross-border flow of people to prevent the spread of a new coronavirus, which originated on mainland China. Some medical staff have been on strike for the past three days, demanding a full border closure.

There have been 21 confirmed cases in Hong Kong, Ms. Lam said.

