Industry

Auto Expo 2020: MG Motor India lines up 14 global models, including Marvel X

Marvel X comes with integrated internet, electric, and autonomous capabilities

Marvel X’s augmented reality maps make navigation more precise and visual – allowing the vehicle to autonomously find a parking bay and park itself, says company

MG Motor India, which is participating in the Auto Expo for the first time, has showcased a line up of 14 global models at the event, including Marvel X — world’s first mass produced autonomous car.

Marvel X comes with integrated internet, electric, and autonomous capabilities. “Its augmented reality (AR) maps, for instance, make navigation more precise and visual – allowing the vehicle to autonomously find a parking bay and park itself,” the company said.

Similarly, the Vision-i Concept is touted as “the world’s first 5G zero-screen smart cockpit” and is being developed as a category-defining vehicle that will be the best carrier for 5G travelling scenarios. The futuristic concept car comes equipped with multiple handsfree driving modes such as education, leisure, driving, sleeping or meeting.

MG Motor had the capability to introduce some of these technologies in the next few years in the Indian market, Rajeev Chaba, President & Managing Director, MG Motor India, said.

The new entrant in the Indian automobile market currently sells Hector and the ZS EV.

Printable version | Feb 5, 2020 11:09:06 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/Industry/auto-expo-2020-mg-motor-india-lines-up-14-global-models-including-marvel-x/article30740503.ece

