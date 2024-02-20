Scheme announced to boost cultivation of mango, jackfruit, and banana in Tamil Nadu

February 20, 2024 11:45 pm | Updated 11:45 pm IST - CHENNAI

Under the Special Scheme for Mukkani Development, the Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday spelt out various measures to boost the cultivation of mango, jackfruit, and banana in the State during 2024-25.

While presenting the Agriculture Budget for 2024-25, Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare M.R.K. Panneerselvam said mango orchards would be established on 4,630 acres with preferred southern varieties, such as Paadiri, Neelum, Bangalora, Rumani, Mulgoa, and Banganapalli.

Mango orchards would be established with select export varieties, such as Imam Pasand, Ratnagiri Alphonso, and Sindhu, on 250 acres, he said. Good agricultural practices and technical advice suited for export would be provided to farmers at every stage from production to marketing, he said.

Subsidies would be extended to assist farmers in rejuvenating 26,540 acres of old mango orchards, transforming them into high-yielding ones, he said. A package of growth promoters, bio-fertilizers, and bio-control agents will be provided to mango farmers at a subsidy for an area of 6,175 acres. During 2024-2025, the Special Scheme for Mango will be implemented at an outlay of ₹27.48 crore.

“Due to the escalating demand for bananas in both the domestic and international markets, area expansion of banana crop will be taken up to cover 5,220 acres and enhance production,” the Minister said.

In response to farmers’ requests, subsidies would be provided for the propping of banana bunches on 3,700 acres to mitigate wind damage, he announced. Additionally, banana bunch sleeves would be distributed to cover 4,440 acres, and ensure the production of blemish-free, high-quality banana that can command higher prices in the market.

A special scheme for banana during 2024-25 would be implemented with a financial outlay of ₹12.73 crore, sourced from both Central and State funds.

Building on the previous year’s implementation of the Jackfruit Mission on 1,850 acres, a scheme will be implemented during 2024-25, encompassing components such as jackfruit cultivation area expansion with local varieties and new varieties on 620 acres each, he said. An allocation of ₹1.14 crore will be made under this scheme.

Mr. Panneerselvam said a Jackfruit Value Addition Centre would be established at Panruti in Cuddalore district at ₹16.13 crore with funds from the Union and State governments. “There is huge potential for producing value-added products from jackfruit,” he added.

