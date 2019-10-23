Chandrayaan 2: India’s second moon mission — complete coverage

Latest Moon flyby finds no trace of India’s Chandrayaan-2 Vikram lander: NASA

A screengrab of the Chandrayaan 2 Lander Vikram’s targeted landing site between two craters on the lunar south pole captured by the LRO Camera.

On September 7, ISRO attempted a soft landing of Vikram on the uncharted lunar south pole, before losing communication with the lander

NASA has found no evidence of Chandrayaan-2’s Vikram lander in the images captured during a latest flyby of its Moon orbiter of the lunar region where India’s ambitious mission attempted a soft landing, the US space agency said.

On September 7, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) attempted a soft landing of Vikram on the uncharted lunar south pole, before losing communication with the lander.

Watch | Chandrayaan's Vikram lander: what we know so far

“The Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter imaged the area of the targeted Chandrayaan-2 Vikram landing site on October 14 but did not observe any evidence of the lander,” Noah Edward Petro, the Project Scientist for the LRO mission, told PTI in an exclusive email interaction.

Petro said that the camera team carefully examined the images and employed the change detection technique -- using a ratio of an image from prior to the landing attempt to the one acquired on October 14.

This approach, he said, is used for finding new meteorite impacts on the Moon that also helped locate the recent Beresheet lander.

“It is possible that Vikram is located in a shadow or outside of the search area. Because of the low latitude, approximately 70 degrees south, the area is never completely free of shadows, John Keller, Deputy Project Scientist LRO Mission, told PTI.

During its previous flyby, the LRO passed over the landing site on September 17 and acquired a set of high-resolution images of the area.

The LRO team had not been able to locate or image the lander even then.

Vikram attempted landing on a small patch of lunar highland smooth plains between Simpelius N and Manzinus C craters before losing communication with ISRO.

Watch: Chandrayaan-2 launched successfully

In This Package
Chandrayaan-2's Vikram hard landed within 500 metres of touchdown site, says govt.
Chandrayaan 2: ISRO releases pictures of moon surface
Chandrayaan 2 Vikram Lander had a hard-landing, may be hiding in a shadow: NASA
Chandrayaan 2’s Vikram lander, Pragyan rover fade into lunar sunset, their batteries likely dead
Sivan terms Chandrayaan 2 mission a huge success
Chandrayaan 2: As lunar night falls, ISRO to call it a day on revival of Vikram Lander
NASA orbiter captures images of Chandrayaan 2 Lander Vikram’s attempted landing site
Has Chandrayaan 2’s Vikram Lander setback affected India’s moon mission?
Chandrayaan 2 orbiter ‘sights’ Vikram lander on moon
Chandrayaan-2: VSSC scientists keep fingers crossed for establishing contact with Vikram
Chandrayaan-2: A rapid dive to 15 minutes of terror
After Vikram lander debacle, ISRO shifts focus to Chandrayaan 2’s orbiter
15 nervous minutes that united India: When smiles vanished and tension took over
ISRO launches to resume in October: Sivan
ISRO emerges the star of the show
Landers are always on slippery slope
2.1 km from moon's surface, Vikram goes silent
From ‘all is not lost’ to ‘a broken dream’: foreign media’s mixed reactions to Chandrayaan 2
Watch | Modi's pep talk to ISRO scientists after loss of communication with Vikram lunar lander
Chandrayaan 2: nation rallies behind ISRO after it lost contact with Vikram lander
Modi gives a tight hug to an emotional ISRO chief
Chandrayaan 2: Our resolve will not waver, Modi tells ISRO scientists
Chandrayaan 2: Vikram on the cusp of historic lunar landing
“No need to get dejected”, PM tells ISRO scientists
Communications from lander ‘Vikram’ lost: ISRO
Soft landing on moon | This mission is for the planet, says former astronaut
Chandrayaan 2 chronicles: ISRO, orbiter, lander, rover indulge in ‘banter’ ahead of touchdown
Chandrayaan 2 | A chequered story
Chandrayaan 2: when Vikram sets foot on the moon
Modi to witness ‘Vikram’ soft-landing on moon
Chandrayaan-2 lander homing in on moon
Chandrayaan 2 | Moon lander Vikram all set to land on September 7
Chandrayaan 2 lander Vikram undergoes first of 2 ‘de-orbiting’ manoeuvres
Chandrayaan 2 completes final lunar orbit manoeuvre, stage set for lander separation
Chandrayaan-2 narrows gap from Moon
Chandrayaan 2 sends first moon picture
Chandrayaan-2 placed deftly in lunar orbit
Chandrayaan-2: It was a tense 30 minutes, says ISRO Chairman
Chandrayaan-2 successfully inserted into Lunar orbit
Crucial manoeuvre for Chandrayaan-2 today
Watch: Chandrayaan-2 launched successfully
Chandrayaan-2 launch live: spacecraft successfully placed in orbit
Chandrayaan-2 to try moon landing on Sept. 7
Chandrayaan-2 launch on July 22
ISRO calls off Chandrayaan 2 launch due to technical glitch
How will Chandrayaan 2 study the moon?
The Hindu Science Quiz: Of Chandrayaan-2, India’s Moon Mission
Watch: India set for Chandrayaan 2 launch
Chandrayaan-2 all set for 3.84 lakh km voyage
India’s Moon Mission: Ten things to know about Chandrayaan-2
ISRO’s lunar touchdown has dry run on soil fetched from Tamil Nadu
Ahead of Chandrayaan 2 launch, ISRO chairman K. Sivan offers special prayers at Udupi Krishna mutt
Chandrayaan-2 will carry 14 Indian payloads
Chandrayaan-2 most complex mission: ISRO chief Sivan
ISRO plans to land a rover on lunar south pole: Sivan
‘Chandrayaan 2 will carry NASA’s laser instruments to Moon’
Lunar lander faces crucial test
Scaled down test for safe landing of Chandrayaan-2 lander
Chandrayaan-2 launch vehicle to be moved to launchpad by Sunday
Chandrayaan-2: Lunar orbiter spacecraft arrives in Sriharikota
Chandrayaan-2 launch on July 15: ISRO
ISRO gears up for Chandrayaan-2 mission
Chandrayaan-1 data confirms presence of ice on Moon: NASA
