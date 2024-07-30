GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Live

Paris Olympics day 4 LIVE updates: Men’s triathlon postponed over Seine river’s water quality concerns

The Manu Bhaker-Sarabjot Singh duo will take on South Korea in the 10m air pistol mixed team bronze medal match today

Updated - July 30, 2024 10:25 am IST

Published - July 30, 2024 10:05 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Workers on boats remove a buoy after the Olympic men’s triathlon training was cancelled amid water quality concerns in Paris on July 29, 2024

Workers on boats remove a buoy after the Olympic men’s triathlon training was cancelled amid water quality concerns in Paris on July 29, 2024 | Photo Credit: BENOIT TESSIER

Shooters Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh will take on Korea on July 30, in the 10m air pistol mixed team bronze medal match, after Bhaker won India’s first medal this year at Paris Olympics 2024. 

Read | Paris Olympics: Indian athletes in action on July 30 — Day 4

Meanwhile, Manika Batra became the first Indian table tennis player to reach the round of 16 in an Olympic singles competition. Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, making their second Olympic appearance, secured India’s first men’s doubles quarterfinal position in badminton. Men’s singles player Lakshya Sen prevailed in his match to advance to the quarterfinals. 

Also Read: Paris Olympics 2024: Countries with most medals, India’s haul and more

Catch the live action here
  • July 30, 2024 10:08
    Skateboarding: Horigome of Japan takes gold in men’s street

    Japan’s Yuto Horigome retained his Olympic title in men’s street skateboarding in Paris on Monday, clinching the top of the podium on his final trick in a nerve-searing final.

    Jagger Eaton of the United States upgraded his Tokyo bronze to silver, while his compatriot Nyjah Huston claimed the last spot on the podium.

    Horigome clinched it at the last moment with a flawless slide down the 10-stair round rail and a smile, underlining Japan’s dominance in the sport a day after his compatriot Coco Yoshizawa won the women’s event.

    Eaton brought out some of his best material across the five tricks but could not catch Horigome, as he fell on his final attempt.

    -Reuters

  • July 30, 2024 10:07
    Tennis: Stop hassling me on retirement, Nadal says after sobering Djokovic defeat

    Rafael Nadal will decide whether to retire following the Paris Olympics, he said on Monday after losing in straight sets to 24-times Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic in the second round of the singles.

    The 38-year-old Spaniard, dubbed the “King of Clay”, has dropped to 161st in the world rankings after struggling for two years with injuries and suffered one of his worst losses against Djokovic in a 6-1 6-4 defeat.

    “I cannot spend every day thinking about whether it is the last or not, because otherwise it is impossible,” he said.

    Nadal is still in the doubles with Carlos Alcaraz.

    “I have been suffering a lot of injuries the last two years so if I feel that I am not competitive enough, or physically if I am not enough ready to keep going, I will stop and I will let you know,” he said.

    -Reuters

  • July 30, 2024 10:06
    Men‘s Olympic triathlon is postponed due to concerns over water quality in Paris’‘ Seine River

    The men’s Olympic triathlon planned for Tuesday has been postponed over concerns about water quality in Paris’ Seine River, where the swimming portion of the race was supposed to take place.

    Organisers said they will try to hold the men’s triathlon Wednesday instead. The women’s competition is also scheduled on Wednesday, but both are subject to water tests. A risk of storms in the forecast for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings could complicate rescheduling the events.

    Heavy rains generally cause levels of E. coli and other bacteria in the Seine to rise. Paris experienced a downpour during the Olympic opening ceremony Friday, with rain continuing into Saturday. The swimming portion of training events meant to let the triathletes familiarize themselves with the course was canceled on both Sunday and Monday because of concerns over water quality.

    -AP

