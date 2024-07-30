Paris Olympics day 4 LIVE updates: Men’s triathlon postponed over Seine river’s water quality concerns

Shooters Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh will take on Korea on July 30, in the 10m air pistol mixed team bronze medal match, after Bhaker won India’s first medal this year at Paris Olympics 2024.
Meanwhile, Manika Batra became the first Indian table tennis player to reach the round of 16 in an Olympic singles competition. Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, making their second Olympic appearance, secured India’s first men’s doubles quarterfinal position in badminton. Men’s singles player Lakshya Sen prevailed in his match to advance to the quarterfinals.
Also Read: Paris Olympics 2024: Countries with most medals, India's haul and more