Paris Olympics day 4 LIVE updates: Men’s triathlon postponed over Seine river’s water quality concerns

July 30, 2024 10:07

Tennis: Stop hassling me on retirement, Nadal says after sobering Djokovic defeat

Rafael Nadal will decide whether to retire following the Paris Olympics, he said on Monday after losing in straight sets to 24-times Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic in the second round of the singles.

The 38-year-old Spaniard, dubbed the “King of Clay”, has dropped to 161st in the world rankings after struggling for two years with injuries and suffered one of his worst losses against Djokovic in a 6-1 6-4 defeat.

“I cannot spend every day thinking about whether it is the last or not, because otherwise it is impossible,” he said.

Nadal is still in the doubles with Carlos Alcaraz.

“I have been suffering a lot of injuries the last two years so if I feel that I am not competitive enough, or physically if I am not enough ready to keep going, I will stop and I will let you know,” he said.

-Reuters