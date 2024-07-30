July 30, 2024 08:08

Two Air Force helicopters to depart for Wayanad

The Indian Air Force is rushing two helicopters from the Sulur Air Base in Coimbatore to aid the Kerala Government’s rescue operations in the landslide-hit Wayanad district.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s Office said the aircraft include an MI 17 helicopter and an Advanced Light Helicopter capable of ferrying rescue personnel to massive mud slip in the hilly Mepadin locality.

Mr. Vijayan has dispatched several Ministers to the locality to coordinate rescue operations. NDRF teams are already on the spot, working with local rescuers, police and fire and rescue department personnel.

The government has restricted traffic movement along the Thamarassery route in the district, fearing that the heavy rains might trigger more landslips. Chief Secretary Dr. V. Venu refused to hazard a guess on the number of causalities at the current juncture. He said a column of the Indian Army was headed to Wayanad from Kannur.

- G. Anand