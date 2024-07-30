GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Live

Wayanad landslides LIVE updates: Seven killed, including one child; rescue operations hindered by heavy rains

Hundreds of people suspected to be trapped; three bodies reportedly discovered from Chooralmala landslide incident spot; death toll likely to rise

Updated - July 30, 2024 08:15 am IST

Published - July 30, 2024 07:33 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Rescue operations at Chooralmala in Wayanad district. | Photo Credit: PRD

Rescue operations at Chooralmala in Wayanad district. | Photo Credit: PRD

Massive landslides struck various hilly areas near Meppadi in Kerala’s Wayanad district early today, leaving hundreds of people suspected to be trapped. The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has said that Fireforce and NDRF teams have been deployed to the affected area, with an additional NDRF team en route to Wayanad. Two teams of Kannur Defence Security Corps have also been instructed to move to Wayanad to assist in the rescue efforts, according to a Facebook post by the KSDMA. Locals from the affected areas report that many people are feared to be trapped. Rescue operations are being hindered by ongoing heavy rainfall.

Also Read: What causes landslides? Can we predict them to save lives?

Track latest updates here:
  • July 30, 2024 08:15
    Ernakulam KSRTC bus station flooded in heavy rains this morning

    wayanad.jpg

  • July 30, 2024 08:08
    Two Air Force helicopters to depart for Wayanad

    The Indian Air Force is rushing two helicopters from the Sulur Air Base in Coimbatore to aid the Kerala Government’s rescue operations in the landslide-hit Wayanad district. 

    Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s Office said the aircraft include an MI 17 helicopter and an Advanced Light Helicopter capable of ferrying rescue personnel to massive mud slip in the hilly Mepadin locality. 

    Mr. Vijayan has dispatched several Ministers to the locality to coordinate rescue operations. NDRF teams are already on the spot, working with local rescuers, police and fire and rescue department personnel. 

    The government has restricted traffic movement along the Thamarassery route in the district, fearing that the heavy rains might trigger more landslips. Chief Secretary Dr. V. Venu refused to hazard a guess on the number of causalities at the current juncture. He said a column of the Indian Army was headed to Wayanad from Kannur.

    - G. Anand

  • July 30, 2024 08:07
    Authorities drawing up plans to airlift people from Mundakkai

    In a video message, UDF MLA T Siddique said district authorities were drawing up plans to airlift people from the Mundakkai area. “Currently, we have no complete information about those missing and dead in the landslides. Many areas have been cut off. NDRF personnel are trying to reach those places.” he said.

  • July 30, 2024 08:01
    Eight districts on yellow alert in Kerala

    According to a weather update by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the central and northern districts of Kerala can expect isolated heavy rainfall today.

    Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod districts are on yellow alert for isolated heavy rainfall (7-11 cm in 24 hours). Other districts can expect light to moderate rain.

    Read the story here
  • July 30, 2024 07:54
    The Ernakulam MG Road Ravipuram flooded in heavy rains

    wayanad

  • July 30, 2024 07:48
    Watch: Rescue operations underway
  • July 30, 2024 07:37
    Emergency assistance numbers

    CM Vijayan said that in the wake of the landslides and other rain-related disasters in Wayanad district, the Health Department — National Health Mission — has opened a control room. Those in need of emergency assistance can contact authorities through these two numbers — 9656938689 and 8086010833 — the statement said.

    PTI

  • July 30, 2024 07:36
    All govt agencies have joined rescue operations: Kerala CM

    Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that all government agencies have joined the search and rescue operations in the wake of massive landslides that struck various hilly areas near Meppadi in Kerala’s Wayanad district, leaving hundreds feared to be trapped.

    The operations will be coordinated, and State Ministers will reach the hilly district to lead the rescue activities, Chief Minister Vijayan said in a statement issued by his office.

    PTI

  • July 30, 2024 07:34
    Death toll in Wayanad landslides rises to seven, including one child

    A massive landslide at Chooralmala near Mepadiin the Wayanad district during the wee hours of July 30 buried a large area under debris, sparking fear that several people might have gone missing.

    Read the detailed copy here

Related Topics

Kerala / avalanche/landslide / disaster and accident

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.