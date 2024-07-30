GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Parliament Session LIVE updates: Proceedings to begin in both Houses at 11 a.m.

Drawing parallels from the Mahabharata, Rahul Gandhi on Monday attacked the BJP over the Union Budget and said that there’s an atmosphere of fear in the country

Published - July 30, 2024 09:23 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi speaks in the House during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi on July 29, 2024.

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi speaks in the House during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi on July 29, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

The first day of the first Budget Session of the 18th Lok Sabha kicked off in Parliament on July 22. The session is scheduled to have 16 sittings and is likely to conclude on August 12. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented her seventh straight Budget on July 23 for the fiscal 2024-25, surpassing the record of former Prime Minister Morarji Desai. This was the first Budget by the BJP-led NDA government since it was re-elected in June. The Congress has alleged discrimination with the Opposition-ruled States in the Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and said her speech mentioned projects for only two States. On Monday, Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi addressed the Lower House on the Union Budget 2024. The Upper House, meanwhile, held a discussion on the tragic death of students in the IAS coaching institute in Delhi.

Also Read: Parliament Budget Session Day 6 highlights

Track the latest updates here:
  • July 30, 2024 07:55
    Delhi coaching centre deaths dominate Parliament debate on Day 6

    The deaths of three students due to drowning in a Delhi coaching centre was heatedly debated on Monday, July 29 in both Houses of Parliament. Apart from the Bihar-Andhra skew in the Union Budget, several first-time MPs made their debut speech, raising issues related to their respective constituencies. Both Houses functioned till an extended time of 8 PM.

    Read updates from the Parliament Session on July 29 here
  • July 30, 2024 07:50
    INDIA bloc will break Modi government’s ‘chakravyuhs’, says Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha

    Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha: Atmosphere of fear prevails in country, Opposition will break BJP’s ‘chakravyuh’

    Rahul Gandhi Lok Sabha speech: Participating in the debate on the Union Budget of 2024-25, Rahul Gandhi claimed the fear is spreading through a ‘chakravyuh’ with everybody trapped in it, including BJP MPs, farmers and workers.

  • July 30, 2024 07:49
    Ready to make a statement on Agnipath: Rajnath

    As Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi raked up the issue of Agnipath scheme yet again in the Lok Sabha, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said he was ready to make a statement in Parliament on the “sensitive matter” as the Congress leader was “misleading” the nation.

    Read here

