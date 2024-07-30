The first day of the first Budget Session of the 18th Lok Sabha kicked off in Parliament on July 22. The session is scheduled to have 16 sittings and is likely to conclude on August 12. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented her seventh straight Budget on July 23 for the fiscal 2024-25, surpassing the record of former Prime Minister Morarji Desai. This was the first Budget by the BJP-led NDA government since it was re-elected in June. The Congress has alleged discrimination with the Opposition-ruled States in the Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and said her speech mentioned projects for only two States. On Monday, Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi addressed the Lower House on the Union Budget 2024. The Upper House, meanwhile, held a discussion on the tragic death of students in the IAS coaching institute in Delhi.

