GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Live

Wayanad landslides LIVE updates: Authorities scramble to account for missing persons

Many rescue teams resumed their operations to trace people suspected to be trapped in the tragedy

Updated - July 31, 2024 08:33 am IST

Published - July 31, 2024 08:15 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Relief personnel carry the body of a victim, during a search and rescue operation at a site following landslides in Wayanad on July 30, 2024.

Relief personnel carry the body of a victim, during a search and rescue operation at a site following landslides in Wayanad on July 30, 2024. | Photo Credit: AFP

District authorities in Kerala’s landslide-struck Wayanad on Wednesday started collecting data to determine the number of people missing following the massive tragedy, as rescue operations resumed to trace persons suspected to be trapped. 

Read | What causes landslides? Can we predict them to save lives?

Members of several families have reported that their loved ones remain untraced. In Wayanad, 45 relief camps have been established, accommodating 3,069 people. Meanwhile, various rescue agencies resumed their operations early in the morning to trace people suspected to be trapped in the tragedy, which has killed at least 122 people and left 197 injured.

Watch | Several dead and hundreds feared trapped in a massive landslide in Wayanad

The Kerala government has declared a state of mourning on July 30 and 31. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced an ex gratia payment of ₹2 lakh for the next of kin of the deceased and ₹50,000 as compensation for the injured. 

The Kerala government has opened two control rooms to attend to distress calls from citizens (9656938689 and 8086010833). 

To know more about the disaster, click here: Wayanad landslides updates: Highlights from July 30, 2024Here are the latest updates:
  • July 31, 2024 08:16
    Authorities scramble to account for missing persons

    District authorities in Kerala’s landslide-struck Wayanad on Wednesday started collecting data to determine the number of people missing following the massive tragedy, as rescue operations resumed to trace persons suspected to be trapped.

    A special team at the District Emergency Operation Centre is compiling data on the number of people residing in the area, those found after the landslide, and the number of persons missing, a district administration official told reporters early Wednesday. 

    The official said data on individuals is being collected by reviewing ration card details and other government documents.

    Members of several families have reported that their loved ones remain untraced.

    The government has prioritised saving as many lives as possible, providing medical care to the injured, and relocating others to safer areas.

    In Wayanad, 45 relief camps have been established, accommodating 3,069 people.

    Meanwhile, various rescue agencies resumed their operations early in the morning to trace people suspected to be trapped in the tragedy, which has killed at least 123 people and left 186 injured.

    Fears of mounting fatalities have been sparked by suspicions that several people may still be trapped under the debris. 

    PTI

Related Topics

Kerala / avalanche/landslide / disaster (general) / disaster and accident

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.