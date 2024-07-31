Wayanad landslides LIVE updates: Authorities scramble to account for missing persons

District authorities in Kerala’s landslide-struck Wayanad on Wednesday started collecting data to determine the number of people missing following the massive tragedy, as rescue operations resumed to trace persons suspected to be trapped.

Read | What causes landslides? Can we predict them to save lives?

Members of several families have reported that their loved ones remain untraced. In Wayanad, 45 relief camps have been established, accommodating 3,069 people. Meanwhile, various rescue agencies resumed their operations early in the morning to trace people suspected to be trapped in the tragedy, which has killed at least 122 people and left 197 injured.

Watch | Several dead and hundreds feared trapped in a massive landslide in Wayanad

The Kerala government has declared a state of mourning on July 30 and 31. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced an ex gratia payment of ₹2 lakh for the next of kin of the deceased and ₹50,000 as compensation for the injured.

The Kerala government has opened two control rooms to attend to distress calls from citizens (9656938689 and 8086010833).