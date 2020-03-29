India coronavirus lockdown, day 5 live updates | Over 980 test positive as death toll touches 24

In India, COVID-19 has claimed 24 lives and infected as many as 987 people, according to data from the Health Ministry and State governments. Of this, over 880 cases are active.

The coronavirus has claimed over 26,000 lives and infected at least 5,75,000 people across 201 countries, according to the WHO. The outbreak has been particularly grim in the U.S., Italy and Spain, apart from China, where it originated in December 2019.

The new 24/7 national helpline numbers are 1075, 1800-112-545 and 011-23978046. Email: ncov2019-at-gmail.com. The Prime Minister has announced a WhatsApp helpdesk number: 9013151515.

Here are the latest updates:

8.30 am | Italy

Italy’s death toll tops 10,000, becomes highest in world

Italy’s death toll from the novel coronavirus shot past 10,000 on Saturday with 889 new deaths, the country’s Civil Protection Service said.

The toll in Italy, which has suffered more deaths than any other country, now stands at 10,023. An additional 5,974 infections brought to 92,472 the number of people who have officially tested positive for COVID-19 in Italy since the crisis began last month.

8.15 am | USA

In rare case, US infant dies from COVID-19

A U.S. infant has died from the COVID-19 illness, officials in the state of Illinois said on Saturday, marking an extremely rare case of juvenile death in the global pandemic.

The state Department of Public Health said the child who died in Chicago was younger than one year old and had tested positive for COVID-19.

“There has never before been a death associated with COVID-19 in an infant,” the department’s director Ngozi Ezike said in a statement.

A full investigation is underway to determine the cause of death, said authorities. Multiple studies have found the virus disproportionately affects older patients and those with underlying conditions.

- AFP

8 am | USA

Deaths in U.S. surge past 2,000

Deaths from new coronavirus in the United States surged past 2,000 Saturday, doubling in just three days, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

The number of deaths late Saturday was 2,010, about a quarter of them in New York City, the country's hardest hit region, Johns Hopkins reported. That is fewer than the 10,023 in Italy, Spain’s 5,812, China’s 3,299 or the 2,314 in France, the tally showed.

7.45 am | Karnataka

Fresh restrictions in Hassan

The district administration has announced fresh restrictions on petrol pumps and shops selling essential things in Hassan, with effect from Sunday.

The petrol pumps, grocery shops, milk booths, malls and others establishments that sell other essential things like vegetables will be open between 7 a.m. and 12 noon on all odd days in a week. On even days, only circulation of newspapers and sale of milk will be allowed between 6 a.m. and 8 a.m.

There is no restriction on medical shops. Hotels are allowed to offer home deliveries. Only two petrol pumps in each city limits will be allowed to open throughout the day.

The administration took this decision after J.C.Madhuswamy, Minister in-charge of the district, held a meeting in Hassan on Saturday.

7.30 am | Canada

Canadian PM's wife has recovered from coronavirus illness

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s wife said that she has recovered from being ill from COVID-19.

"I am feeling so much better,” Sophie Gregoire Trudeau said in a statement on social media. She said she received the clearance from her doctor and Ottawa Public Health.

Mr. Trudeau’s office announced on March 12 that she had tested positive for the coronavirus after she fell ill upon returning from a trip to London.

The Prime Minister and his family have been in self isolation at home since then. He and their three children didn’t show symptoms.

- AP