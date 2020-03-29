Coronavirus: Five test positive in Madhya Pradesh, 38 active cases in State

Four men in Indore and a girl in Ujjain tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, according to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College, Indore. With this, active cases in Madhya Pradesh have climbed to 38.

The men who contracted the illness are aged 40, 48, 21 and 38, and are residents of Indore, while the case in Ujjain is a 17-year-old girl. While all have a contact history, none has a travel history.

Earlier on Saturday, a man from Ujjain and Gwalior each had tested positive, according to the State Health Bulletin and the Chief Medical Health Officer, Ujjain.

So far, the State has recorded 40 cases, including two who had succumbed to the illness, one each from Indore and Ujjain. While Indore has registered 20 so far, Jabalpur has recorded eight, Ujjain five, Bhopal three, Shivpuri two and Gwalior two.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said the condition of one of the cases in Gwalior and six in Jabalpur was improving.

To seek assistance, call the State control room at 181 or 0755-2527133.