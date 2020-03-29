Other States

Coronavirus: Five test positive in Madhya Pradesh, 38 active cases in State

People wait in queue outside a department store during curfew in connection with Coronavirus in Bhopal on Wednesday, 25 Mar 2020.

People wait in queue outside a department store during curfew in connection with Coronavirus in Bhopal on Wednesday, 25 Mar 2020.   | Photo Credit: A. M. Faruqui

The four men from Indore and girl from Ujjain have no travel history

Four men in Indore and a girl in Ujjain tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, according to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College, Indore. With this, active cases in Madhya Pradesh have climbed to 38.

The men who contracted the illness are aged 40, 48, 21 and 38, and are residents of Indore, while the case in Ujjain is a 17-year-old girl. While all have a contact history, none has a travel history.

Earlier on Saturday, a man from Ujjain and Gwalior each had tested positive, according to the State Health Bulletin and the Chief Medical Health Officer, Ujjain.

So far, the State has recorded 40 cases, including two who had succumbed to the illness, one each from Indore and Ujjain. While Indore has registered 20 so far, Jabalpur has recorded eight, Ujjain five, Bhopal three, Shivpuri two and Gwalior two.

Also read: India coronavirus lockdown, day 5 live updates

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said the condition of one of the cases in Gwalior and six in Jabalpur was improving.

To seek assistance, call the State control room at 181 or 0755-2527133.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 29, 2020 11:40:13 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/coronavirus-five-test-positive-in-madhya-pradesh-38-active-cases-in-state/article31197227.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY