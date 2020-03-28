Relief Now! An Urgent Appeal for Immediate Assistance to Migrant Workers

Here's the full text of an urgent appeal by over 200 academics and professionals for providing immmediate relief to the migrant workers who are unable to reach their homes due to the current lockdown.

This is an urgent appeal for assistance to migrant workers who are unable to reach their homes due to the current lockdown – free food, medical care and sanitation at the very least.

Also read: Masks, hand sanitisers now under Essential Commodities Act

The sudden imposition of a 21-day all-India lockdown on March 24, 2020, at just 4 hours’ notice, has led to horrific consequences for many. This decision, taken without proper planning, completely overlooked the disastrous impact it would have on 90 percent of our labour force. Extremely disturbing reports of the plight of lakhs of migrant labourers in different parts of the country keep pouring in. Many of them are stranded and starving in the industrial belts where they work. In the absence of any transport, many are walking hundreds of kilometres to their villages on a hungry stomach. Others, in desperation, are packing themselves in lorries, at the risk of contracting or spreading the virus.

We make this urgent plea to the Central Government to pay heed to the situation immediately. The government must use the network of anganwadis, panchayat bhavans, government schools, government colleges, railway stations, bus stations, community halls, block offices, district headquarters etc to set up feeding centres to arrange free cooked food, medical care and sanitation. Foodgrains to the tune of 585 lakh metric tonnes are available in godowns of the Food Corporation of India (FCI) and Central Warehousing Corporation (even before the wheat harvest). Some of it can be used to prepare cooked meals and/or take-home rations in these centres. This assistance should be available to all unconditionally, without any paperwork. This will still leave more than enough food in the godowns to fulfil the Finance Minister’s announcements and maintain adequate buffer stocks.

We also urge the government to immediately arrange for sanitised bus and train services to enable stranded workers to reach home safely. Others trapped at their distant workplaces must be assured of a secure living space with enough food, soap, sanitary pads and medical care. This is a national emergency and lakhs of people are in danger of perishing in hunger and trauma. We therefore make this urgent appeal for an immediate response to the humanitarian crisis, to prevent it from snowballing further.

Also read: Coronavirus | Lockdown forces migrant workers to walk from Manesar to home in Uttar Pradesh

The following people may be contacted for further information and clarification.

Amit Basole (9619649958), Anindita Adhikari (9871832323), Debmalya Nandi (7294184845), Jean Dreze (9471130049), Nikhil Dey (9414004180), Rajendran Narayanan (9620318492), Rakshita Swamy (9818838588)

Endorsements (in alphabetical order of first name)